Marathon Announces Closing of C$8 Million Bought Deal Financing

TORONTO, July 19, 2018 -- Marathon Gold Corp. (“Marathon” or the “Company”) (TSX:MOZ) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced bought deal prospectus offering of 2,900,000 flow-through common shares in the capital of the Company (“FT Shares”) at a price of $1.05 per FT Share and 5,900,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (“Common Shares”) at a price of $0.85 per Common Share for gross proceeds to the Company of $8,060,000 (the “Offering”). The Offering was conducted by a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Haywood Securities Inc. and RBC Capital Markets and including Canaccord Genuity Corp., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. and Raymond James Ltd.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to continue exploration and development of its Valentine Lake Gold Property in Newfoundland and for general and corporate purposes. The proceeds received by the Company from the sale of FT Shares will be used to incur Canadian exploration expenditures that qualify as ‘flow-through mining expenditures’ (as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada)) on its Valentine Lake Gold Property (the “Qualifying Expenditures”). The Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced to the purchasers of the FT Shares with an effective date no later than December 31, 2018, in the amount equal to the aggregate purchase price for the FT Shares paid by such purchasers.

Marathon Gold Corp. is a high-quality growth-oriented gold development company with a long-term strategy of moving the 100% owned Valentine Lake Gold Camp through to production in central Newfoundland. Marathon recently completed a positive PEA that shows an average annual production of 188,500 ounces per year over the first 10 years, payback of 2.8 years, NPV (5%) of $367 million (USD) and an IRR of 25.3%, all after-tax. The Valentine Lake Gold Camp currently hosts four near-surface, mainly pit-shell constrained, deposits with measured and indicated resources totaling 2,137,100 oz. of gold at 1.99 g/t and inferred resources totaling 1,104,800 oz. of gold at 1.99 g/t. Most of the resources occur at the Marathon and Leprechaun Deposits. All the deposits are open to expansion. Marathon’s 240 sq. km sized Valentine Lake property has multiple exploration targets to be explored in 2018.

Christopher Haldane Phillip Walford Investor Relations Manager President and Chief Executive Officer Tel: 1-416-987-0714 Tel: 1-416-987-0711 E-mail: chaldane@marathon-gold.com E-mail: pwalford@marathon-gold.com

