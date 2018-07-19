Giyani Metals Corp. Enters Into Research Collaboration With Rhodes University

OAKVILLE, July 19, 2018 - Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:WDG) (GR:A2DUU8) (“Giyani” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the signing of a research collaboration program with Rhodes University, South Africa, regarding battery-grade manganese within the Company’s flagship Kanye manganese project in Botswana

Robin Birchall, CEO of Giyani Metals Corp. commented:

“I am very pleased to announce our cooperation agreement with Prof. Hari Tsikos of Rhodes University in Grahamstown, South Africa. Prof. Tsikos is one of the foremost leading manganese experts globally and we share his excitement about the nature of our deposits. We look forward to working with him and his team.”

Research collaboration agreement with Rhodes University

As part of its research efforts, Giyani established a relationship with Professor Hari Tsikos, head of Postgraduate Research in Iron and Manganese Ore Resources (PRIMOR) at Rhodes University, Grahamstown, South Africa. PRIMOR is a formal research unit established in the Geology Department at Rhodes University in early 2014. It was initially conceived and ultimately developed as a formal research entity under the leadership of Professor Hari Tsikos. The primary goal of PRIMOR is to provide a hub for world-class research on the economic geology of iron and manganese. After a site visit by Professor Tsikos, to the Company’s Kanye Manganese Project in Botswana, it was proposed that Giyani and PRIMOR join efforts in a research program that entails one PhD level project to be entitled: “Assessment of the origin and economic potential of battery grade supergene manganese mineralization in southern Africa” and one MSc level project entitled: “Understanding the development of primary and secondary manganese enrichments in Transvaal-aged rocks at Lobatse, Southeastern, Botswana”.

Prof. Tsikos, head of PRIMOR and prospective supervisor of the proposed research projects, stated:

“I am very excited by the new synergy between PRIMOR and Giyani. Giyani is a forward-thinking company with exciting new prospects for battery-grade manganese, and the desire and will to understand the geology behind manganese deposits in general. Our proposed research projects are bound to generate important new knowledge and assist Giyani where possible in their exploration endeavors. I really look forward to the next few years of collaboration with Giyani.”

Roger Moss, Ph.D., P.Geo, is the qualified person, as that term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, on behalf of the Company and has approved the scientific and technical content contained in this press release.

About Giyani

Giyani Metals Corp. is a Canadian based junior exploration company focused on creating shareholder value by accelerating the development of its high-grade manganese project in the Kanye Basin, Botswana, Africa.

Additional information and corporate documents may be found on www.sedar.com and on Giyani Metals Corp. website: http://giyanimetals.com/.

