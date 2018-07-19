SRG engages SNC-Lavalin and ALS Metallurgy Services for Preliminary Test Work Program on the Gogota Ni-Co-Si Deposit

MONTREAL, July 19, 2018 /CNW Telbec/ - SRG Graphite Inc. (TSXV: SRG) ("SRG" or the "Company") today announced that it has engaged the Australian office of SNC-Lavalin to undertake a preliminary test work program on its Gogota Ni-Co-Si Deposit. The laboratory test work will be executed at ALS Metallurgy Services, in Australia, under the supervision of SNC-Lavalin and the Company.

Key personnel at SNC-Lavalin would include Mark Steemson who has 30 years experience in process development and engineering, including positions as Process Consultant for both the Solway Group and JResources (Indonesia). He has extensive process development, consulting and engineering design experience in nickel/cobalt. He has been responsible for the development of the processing route for four nickel laterite projects, several gold mines and several patented bioleach based processes.

"We are excited to be partnering with an experienced and well-seasoned team of professionals, in SNC-Lavalin Australia and ALS, who have a unique expertise in nickel cobalt laterite" said Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk, President and COO of SRG. "As we had previously announced, we hope this will enable us to have a better understanding of the deposit's metallurgical properties and economic potential."

ABOUT SRG

SRG is a Canadian-based company focused on developing the Lola graphite deposit and the Gogota cobalt-nickel-scandium deposit located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. SRG is committed to operating in a socially, environmentally and ethically responsible manner.

For additional information, please visit SRG's website at www.srggraphite.com.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including but not limited to, continued exploration activities and no material adverse change in mineral prices.

