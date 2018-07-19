Lithium Corporation Receives Results from Yeehaw Prospect

Elko, Nevada (FSCwire) - Lithium Corp. (OTCQB:LTUM) (“LTUM” or “the Company”), a North American explorer focused on energy metals for the growing energy storage sector and high tech industries, is pleased to announce that it has received the initial results from its Spring exploration program at the Yeehaw Rare Earth Element prospect in Southern British Columbia.

Field work on the claim last year discovered the 30 meter wide Horseshoe Bend structure which is anomalous in REE’s and also averages 0.90% titanium. Prior to kicking off fieldwork here this year the company added a further claim, and currently holds 8365 acres (3385 hectares) of mineral tenures. Sampling/mapping this year has determined that a similar, as yet undefined feature exists approximately 660 feet (200 meters) to the northwest of the Horseshoe Bend. This structure appears to be more strongly mineralized, with REE concentrations generally higher than those at Horseshoe Bend, and titanium contents up to 1.37%. Additionally, a float boulder that exhibits similar mineralization was found approximately 0.9 miles (1.4 kms) to the northwest above the Horseshoe Bend showing. These discoveries are significant as they could possibly indicate that mineralization is more widespread than it initially appeared, and that we can reasonably expect variations in concentrations, so it is conceivable that even higher grade material may yet be found here.

The Company will be remobilizing its crew to this prospect later this summer to further assess the area of the new discoveries, and to conduct initial sampling on those areas of the claim that were still snow covered during the earlier program.

About Lithium Corporation

Lithium Corp. is an exploration company based in Nevada devoted to the exploration for energy storage related resources throughout North America, and looking to capitalize on opportunities within the ever expanding next generation energy storage markets. The Company maintains a strategic alliance with Altura Mining, an ASX listed natural resource development company that is currently commencing commercial production at its 100% owned world-class Pilgangoora lithium pegmatite property in Western Australia.

Contact Info

Tom Lewis, CEO

Lithium Corp.

info@lithiumcorporation.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This current report contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with mineral exploration and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. We are not in control of minerals prices and these could vary to make development uneconomic. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

To view the original release, please click here

To follow Lithium Corp. on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.

Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. https://www.fscwire.com

Copyright © 2018 FSCwire