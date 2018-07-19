Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Rio Tinto Opens Chicago Office to Be Closer to U.S. Customers

16:00 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Rio Tinto has marked a key milestone in the company’s operations in the United States with the opening of a new commercial office in Chicago, Ill.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180719005482/en/

Rio Tinto Kennecott Mine (Photo: Business Wire)

Chicago has long been one of the world’s historic commodity hubs. The new Rio Tinto office will allow for expanded engagement, and provide opportunities for partnerships with new and existing customers. Around 70 roles will be centralized into the new office.

Chief Commercial Officer Simon Trott said, “The U.S. is one of the largest markets globally for Rio Tinto’s products. Opening a commercial office in Chicago strategically locates our U.S. sales and marketing activities closer to our existing and future customers. It also gives Rio Tinto access to the U.S. talent pool, and ensures the company responds and adapts to market changes, allowing us to better respond to customer needs. Rio Tinto’s operations have supplied essential materials to U.S. customers for over 100 years, and the company is committed to continuing to partner and deepen our relationship with them.”

Rio Tinto is a leading supplier of essential materials such as copper, aluminum and industrial minerals to American manufacturers.

Note to the editor:

The United States is home to more than 3,000 Rio Tinto employees working at operations in Utah, Arizona and California, and 25 percent of the company’s shares are owned in the U.S. It is the top market for many of Rio Tinto’s products, including copper, diamonds and industrial minerals. Rio Tinto is the largest supplier of aluminum to the United States from its low carbon operations in Canada. Rio Tinto’s Boron mine in California recently celebrated its 145th anniversary of supplying essential materials to customers around the world.



Contact

Rio Tinto
Todd Malan, +1-202-383-4620
cell: +1-202-714-8187
or
Ryan Stanton, +1-202-383-4625
cell: +1-202-247-6547
or
Kyle Bennett, +1-801-204-2915
cell: +1-801-349-8053


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Rio Tinto Ltd.

Bergbau
Australien
www.riotinto.com


weitere Unternehmen:


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2018.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap