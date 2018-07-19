Detour Gold Addresses Further Misleading Statements by Activist Paulson & Co.

TORONTO, July 19, 2018 /CNW/ - Detour Gold Corp. (TSX: DGC) ("Detour Gold" or the "Company") addresses further misleading statements by activist Paulson & Co. ("Paulson").

Paulson is at it again, compounding its false and misleading statements to the market.

The Company did not disclose material information to Paulson because the Company already had written evidence that Paulson was in possession of that precise information from a third party - it's really that simple. Detour Gold's effort in approaching Paulson to enter into a simple confidentiality agreement, which Paulson refused to do, was to contain the fallout from Paulson's inappropriate activities. It is clearly wrong to file bits and pieces of a record to manipulate the market.

The Company has also sent a litigation hold letter to Paulson and its senior officers in order to ensure that Paulson maintains the full written, electronic and telephonic record of its activities with other market participants.

As for Paulson's threat of running a proxy battle, we have heard this for many months now. If they choose to proceed, shareholders will have a stark choice -- a fire sale by a US hedge fund versus an experienced team executing the 2018 life of mine plan while remaining open, as it has historically been, to value accelerating opportunities.

The unprecedented market interference by Paulson will not deter Detour Gold from remaining focused. We will continue to positively engage with shareholders.

Advisors

The Company has retained Kingsdale Advisors as its strategic shareholder and communications advisor, BMO Capital Markets as its financial advisor, and McCarthy Tétrault LLP and Norton Rose Fulbright LLP as its legal advisors.

About Detour Gold

Detour Gold is an intermediate gold producer in Canada that holds a 100% interest in the Detour Lake mine, a long life large-scale open pit operation. Detour Gold's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol DGC.

