CENTENNIAL, Colo., July 19, 2018 -- A U.S. Senate Committee chose to highlight NioCorp Developments Ltd.’s (“NioCorp” or the "Company”) (TSX:NB) (OTCQX:NIOBF) (FSE:BR3) Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project (the “Project”) because of the uniqueness of the critical minerals it plans to make and because of the Project’s success in reducing its expected environmental impacts.



NioCorp testified this week in Washington, D.C. at a hearing of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee led by U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Committee Chair. The hearing examined the topic of “critical minerals” and opportunities to strengthen U.S. mineral security.

Mark A. Smith, NioCorp’s CEO and Executive Chair of NioCorp, said he was pleased that NioCorp was chosen from among hundreds of companies and projects to provide testify at the hearing.

“We are very gratified that the Energy and Natural Resources Committee chose to highlight the Elk Creek, Nebraska Critical Minerals Project,” Mr. Smith said. “The Committee had hundreds of options from which to choose in terms of which companies and projects to highlight at a hearing like this. I believe they chose NioCorp and the Elk Creek Project because of the many highly unique aspects of this project, including the multiple critical minerals we will produce, the fact that we will produce only critical minerals, and because the many environmental advances the Project has been able to achieve.”

“Everyone who cares about adequate access to critical minerals should be thankful for the years of work that has been done by the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, and Chairman Lisa Murkowski and Ranking Member Maria Cantwell in particular,” said Mr. Smith. “Senator Murkowski’s and Senator Cantwell’s leadership in this area is one reason why I believe America is on track to increase domestic production of the critical minerals we need, and in a manner that respects core environmental values.”

“I also want to thank Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, members of the Nebraska legislature, county and municipal officials from across southeast Nebraska, and the members of the Nebraska Congressional delegation – Senators Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse, and Congressmen Jeff Fortenberry, Don Bacon, and Adrian Smith – for their ongoing support of this Project,” Mr. Smith added. “The Elk Creek Project enjoys very strong local support in Nebraska, which is both gratifying and is crucial to bringing this Project online.”

The Company’s written testimony can be downloaded here: https://www.energy.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/files/serve?File_id=D288D38C-5223-4BAC-9626-E4A9C4CFF982 A video relay of NioCorp’s testimony can be seen starting at timestamp 41:05 here: https://www.energy.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/hearings-and-business-meetings?ID=2D5F4BAB-365C-4D91-88C9-2426057E869B

About NioCorp

NioCorp is developing a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska that will produce Niobium, Scandium, and Titanium. Niobium is used to produce superalloys as well as High Strength, Low Alloy ("HSLA") steel, which is a lighter, stronger steel used in automotive, structural, and pipeline applications. Scandium is a superalloy material that can be combined with Aluminum to make alloys with increased strength and improved corrosion resistance. Scandium also is a critical component of advanced solid oxide fuel cells. Titanium is used in various superalloys and is a key component of pigments used in paper, paint and plastics and is also used for aerospace applications, armor and medical implants.

