July 19, 2018

HELICOPTER-BORNE VTEM AND MAGNETIC GEOPHYSICAL SURVEY COMPLETED AT STARDUST

Vancouver, B.C. - Lorraine Copper Corp. ("Lorraine Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV: LLC) is pleased to announce that Sun Metals Corp. has completed a 1,103-kilometre helicopter-borne versatile time domain electromagnetic (VTEM) and magnetic geophysical survey at the Stardust project in north-central British Columbia.

This state-of-the-art survey improves upon previous generations of geophysics in the following ways:

Full project coverage: This survey will provide detailed results over the full project area.

Increased resolution: One-hundred-metre line spacing design improves on the historic magnetic survey flown on 250-metre line spacing.

Modern technology: Advancements in instrument sensitivity, data acquisition and processing are expected to provide superior results.

Successful record: VTEM surveys are recognized as a successful tool for exploration in other CRD systems around the globe.

The VTEM and magnetic survey results will support and aid in refining design of the upcoming 15,000-metre diamond drilling program. It will target expansion of known high-grade resources and exploration for new zones. Drilling is expected to start at the beginning of August.

To facilitate the close line spacing, low ground clearance of 70 metres and minimize deviation from planned flight lines, an AStar B3 helicopter was used to carry both instruments. The data collected have been checked and approved by a third party geophysicist. Preliminary data delivery to Sun Metals has started, allowing postprocessing to begin.

Sun Metals is engaged in a 2018 Stardust field program that includes:

Airborne VTEM and magnetics survey;

Mapping and prospecting;

Soil sampling;

Selective relogging and resampling of 80,000 metres of existing drill core;

15,000-metre diamond drilling program.

Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Ian Neill, PGeo, vice-president, exploration, of Sun Metals, who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

G. L. Garratt, P.Geo., is the qualified person, as defined by NI 43-101, who has reviewed and takes responsibility for this news release.

