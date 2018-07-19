Saint Jean Carbon Acquires Lochaber Property

OAKVILLE, Ontario, July 19, 2018 -- With reference to its prior News Releases dated February 23rd, May 3rd and July 5th of this year, Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (“Saint Jean” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:SJL) (OTCQB:TORVF), is pleased to announce that the Company the acquired a 100% ownership of the historical mining property known as the Lochaber claims located in South Western Quebec (the “Lochaber Property”) in the same general region as the Company’s other flag ship properties from Great Lake Graphite Inc. (the “Vendor”) an arm’s length vendor.



As consideration for the Lochaber Property, the Company: (i) issued 750,000 common shares (on a post-consolidation basis) of the Company at a deemed value of $0.20 per share to the Vendor; (ii) is obligated to pay aggregate cash consideration of $425,000 to the Vendor in four yearly installments of $106,250.00 with the first payment having been paid and the following three installments to be paid on May 7, 2019, May 7, 2020 and May 7, 2021; (iii) will pay a 1.75% net operational operating cost royalty to the Vendor for 10 years (the “Royalty”); and (iv) has entered into an offtake agreement with the Vendor providing the Vendor with a first right of refusal to purchase up to 10,000 metric tons per year for the life of the Lochaber mine. For clarity, the supply of the material under the offtake agreement will be at market value and the Royalty will not apply to purchases made pursuant to the offtake agreement.

All securities issued are subject to a hold period of four months and one day pursuant to applicable securities laws.

About Saint Jean Carbon

Saint Jean is a publicly traded carbon science company, with specific interests in energy storage and green energy creation and green re-creation, with holdings in graphite mining and lithium claims in the province of Quebec in Canada. For the latest information on Saint Jean’s properties and news please refer to the website: http://www.saintjeancarbon.com/.

