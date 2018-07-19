Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Stakeholder Gold Corp. Announces Board of Directors Changes

22:30 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2018) - Stakeholder Gold Corp. (TSXV: SRC) ("Stakeholder" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Artie Hao Li to the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Li is a Chartered Professional Accountant with several years of experience gained in a variety of industries.

The Company also announces the resignation of Mr. Raymond Leach from the Board of Directors. The Company would like to thank Mr. Leach for his service and contributions.

About Stakeholder Gold

Stakeholder Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The primary focus of the Corporation during 2018 is to explore the Goldstorm property in Elko County, Nevada (USA). Stakeholder also has titles to the Ballarat Gold Project located in the White Gold District of the Yukon Territory, Canada.

For further information please contact:

Christopher J. Berlet BSc (Mining), CFA
President & CEO
416 525 - 6869
cberlet@stakeholdergold.com


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Stakeholder Gold Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.stakeholdergold.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2018.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap