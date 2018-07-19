Stakeholder Gold Corp. Announces Board of Directors Changes

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2018) - Stakeholder Gold Corp. (TSXV: SRC) ("Stakeholder" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Artie Hao Li to the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Li is a Chartered Professional Accountant with several years of experience gained in a variety of industries.

The Company also announces the resignation of Mr. Raymond Leach from the Board of Directors. The Company would like to thank Mr. Leach for his service and contributions.

About Stakeholder Gold

Stakeholder Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The primary focus of the Corporation during 2018 is to explore the Goldstorm property in Elko County, Nevada (USA). Stakeholder also has titles to the Ballarat Gold Project located in the White Gold District of the Yukon Territory, Canada.

