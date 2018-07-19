Prophecy Announces 10-for-1 Stock Split

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Prophecy Development Corp. (“Prophecy” or the “Company”) (TSX:PCY, OTCQX:PRPCF, Frankfurt:1P2N) announces following conditional acceptance by the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”), and approval by the Company’s shareholders at its Annual General Meeting held on June 20, 2018, that the Company intends to split the issued and outstanding common shares (the “Shares” and each, a “Share”) in the capital of the Company, on the basis of ten (10) new Shares for every one (1) old Share outstanding (the “Split”).

The Shares will commence trading on an ex-distribution and post-split basis at market opening on August 8, 2018.

The record date for the Split will be July 31, 2018 at the close of business (the “Record Date”). Prophecy’s transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc. (“Computershare”) will send shareholders of record as of the Record Date, nine additional Shares for every Share held on August 7, 2018 (the “Payment Date”).

The TSX has determined to implement the “due bill” trading procedure in connection with the Split. Anyone purchasing a Share of Prophecy between July 30, 2018 and August 7, 2018 inclusively (the “Due Bill Period”) shall receive a due bill. Any trades that are executed on the TSX during the Due Bill Period will be identified to ensure purchasers of Shares receive the entitlement to the additional Shares under the Split. The due bill redemption date will be on August 9, 2018.

The Company intends to issue the additional Shares by “push out” method via Direct Registration System (DRS) transfer to shareholders of record.

The Shares continue to trade on the TSX under “PCY”, OTCQX under “PRPCF”, and Frankfurt stock exchange under “1P2N” with the same CUSIP number 74347D207. No action is required by shareholders with respect to the Split of their Shares.

The 10-for-1 Split is intended by management to enhance trading liquidity and will increase the number of the Company’s outstanding Shares from approximately 7,861,622 Shares to approximately 78,616,220 Shares. Proportional adjustments will be made to the number of Prophecy’s Shares issuable upon exercise or conversion of Prophecy's outstanding options and warrants, as well as the applicable exercise price.

Further details of the Split are contained in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated May 8, 2018 which may be found at www.SEDAR.com. Computershare can also be contacted at 1-800-564-6253 for further information.

