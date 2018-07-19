Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Roxgold Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

23:00 Uhr  |  CNW

TORONTO, July 19, 2018 /CNW/ - Roxgold Inc. ("Roxgold" or the "Company") (TSX: ROXG) (OTC: ROGFF) is pleased to announce today the appointment of Vince Sapuppo to the position of Chief Financial Officer. 

A Chartered Accountant, Mr. Sapuppo, is a senior executive with extensive experience in finance, commercial, strategy, risk management and mergers and acquisitions in the mining and energy industries.  Previously, he was the General Manager, Mergers and Acquisitions (Acting) and Group Manager, Commercial Reporting at Newcrest Mining. Prior to that, Mr. Sapuppo worked for BHP for over 10 years where he held various senior finance positions including Vice President Reporting, Divisional Chief Financial Officer and Controller roles.

Mr. Sapuppo is presently the General Manager Finance at Beach Energy Ltd., and is expected to assume the role with Roxgold in early September 2018.  Mr. Sapuppo replaces Natacha Garoute, who will be leaving the Company to take a position with a firm based in Montreal where she resides. 

"I am delighted to welcome Vince to the senior management team where his skills and experience will be a tremendous asset as we continue to pursue our growth objectives," said John Dorward, President and Chief Executive Officer.  "On behalf of the Board of Directors and management, I would like to thank Natacha for her significant contributions over the years that has contributed to bringing Yaramoko to the strong operating and financial position it holds today.  We wish her every success for her future endeavours."

About Roxgold

Roxgold is a gold mining company with its key asset, the high grade Yaramoko Gold Mine, located on the Houndé greenstone belt in Burkina Faso, West Africa. Roxgold trades on the TSX under the symbol ROXG and as ROGFF on OTC.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roxgold-announces-appointment-of-new-chief-financial-officer-300683830.html

SOURCE Roxgold Inc.



Contact
Kelley Stamm, Manager, Investor Relations & Communications, 416-203-6401, kstamm@roxgold.com
Roxgold Inc.

