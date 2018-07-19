IAMGOLD Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Pre-feasibility Study for the Essakane Mine Heap Leach Project

TORONTO, July 19, 2018 /CNW/ - IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD" or the "Company") announced today the Company has filed a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Technical Report on the Heap Leach Project Pre-feasibility Study ("PFS") for the Essakane Mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa, reported in the Company's news release dated June 5, 2018.

The PFS was completed jointly by IAMGOLD and Kappes, Cassiday & Associates, with inputs from technical studies completed by other consultants and has an effective date of June 5, 2018.

The Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves reported in the June 5, 2018 news release were before mining depletion, whereas the evaluation presented in this Technical Report includes depletion from January 1, 2018 to June 5, 2018.

The NI 43-101 Technical Report can be found on the Company's website at www.iamgold.com or under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

