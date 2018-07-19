Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

IAMGOLD Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Pre-feasibility Study for the Essakane Mine Heap Leach Project

23:05 Uhr  |  CNW

TORONTO, July 19, 2018 /CNW/ - IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD" or the "Company") announced today the Company has filed a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Technical Report on the Heap Leach Project Pre-feasibility Study ("PFS") for the Essakane Mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa, reported in the Company's news release dated June 5, 2018.

The PFS was completed jointly by IAMGOLD and Kappes, Cassiday & Associates, with inputs from technical studies completed by other consultants and has an effective date of June 5, 2018.

The Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves reported in the June 5, 2018 news release were before mining depletion, whereas the evaluation presented in this Technical Report includes depletion from January 1, 2018 to June 5, 2018.

The NI 43-101 Technical Report can be found on the Company's website at www.iamgold.com or under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

About IAMGOLD
IAMGOLD (www.iamgold.com) is a mid-tier mining company with four operating gold mines on three continents. A solid base of strategic assets in North and South America and West Africa is complemented by development and exploration projects and continued assessment of accretive acquisition opportunities. IAMGOLD is in a strong financial position with extensive management and operational expertise.

For further information please contact:

Ken Chernin, VP Investor Relations, IAMGold Corp.
Tel: (416) 360-4743  Mobile: (416) 388-6883 

Laura Young, Director Investor Relations, IAMGold Corp.
Tel: (416) 933-4952  Mobile: (416) 670-3815

Martin Dumont, Senior Analyst Investor Relations, IAMGold Corp.
Tel: (416) 933-5783 Mobile: (647) 967-9942

IAMGold Corp.  Toll-free: 1 888 464-9999  info@iamgold.com.

Please note:
This entire news release may be accessed via fax, e-mail, IAMGOLD's website at www.iamgold.com and through CNW Group's website at www.newswire.ca. All material information on IAMGOLD can be found at www.sedar.com or at www.sec.gov.

Si vous désirez obtenir la version française de ce communiqué, veuillez consulter le http://www.iamgold.com/French/accueil/default.aspx

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iamgold-files-ni-43-101-technical-report-for-previously-announced-pre-feasibility-study-for-the-essakane-mine-heap-leach-project-300683920.html

SOURCE IAMGold Corp.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

IAMGold Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.iamgold.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2018.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap