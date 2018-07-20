Rumble Resources Ltd: RC Drilling Programme Successfully Completed at the Nemesis Gold Project

Perth - Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) ("Rumble" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the RC drilling program at the Nemesis Project (M20/33), located 40km's north of Cue in the Murchison Goldfields of Western Australia, has been successfully completed.- RC drilling targeting high-grade gold at the historic Nemesis gold mine and Nemesis Shear Zone is now complete.- 6 RC drill-holes were completed for a total of 728m.- Assaying of RC samples will take approximately three (3) weeks.In total, three targets were tested with six RC drill-holes for a total of 728m.Three (3) RC drill-holes were completed targeting the depth extension of the main high-grade gold zone at the historic Nemesis gold mine.Two (2) RC drill-holes east and one (1) RC drill-hole west along strike from the Nemesis gold mine, targeting areas of historic elevated Au in soil anomalism and known small scale workings associated with the Nemesis Shear Zone.Results from the drilling will be reported as soon as assay results are available.To view tables and figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/2JU8342H





Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is an Australian based exploration company, officially admitted to the ASX on the 1st July 2011.







Rumble Resources Ltd.

Shane Sikora Managing Director

Email: enquiries@rumbleresources.com.au

Phone: +61-8-6555-3980

Website: www.rumbleresources.com.au

