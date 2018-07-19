Surge Exploration Closes Financing
In connection with part of this Offering, the Company has paid cash finders fees of $47,500 to qualified arm's length finders.
The securities issued pursuant to the Offering and any securities issued upon the exercise of Warrants will be subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period expiring November 20, 2018.
About Surge Exploration Inc. https://surgeexploration.com/
The Company is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company which has been active in the resource sector in British Columbia and elsewhere in Canada. The Company has an exploration office in Santiago, Chile to review mineral exploration opportunities in Chile and elsewhere in South America.
Cobalt Ontario Properties
The Company has an option to earn an undivided 60% interest in the Glencore Bucke Property and the Teledyne Property, located in Cobalt Ontario, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.
Hedge Hog Property, British Columbia
The Company has an option to earn an undivided 60% interest seven mineral tenure covering 2,418 hectares (5,972 acres) located approximately 80 km northeast of the town of Quesnel, BC and 20 km north of the historic gold mining towns of Wells and Barkerville.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
"Tim Fernback"
Tim Fernback
Director
This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements.
