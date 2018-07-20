GoldQuest: Update on Activities and Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, B.C., July 19, 2018 -- GoldQuest Mining Corp. (TSXV:GQC) “GoldQuest” or the “Company”) announces a corporate update on activities in the Dominican Republic, and issuance of stock options.



The Company continues to await the endorsement of the Exploitation License for the Romero project, located in the San Juan Province, Dominican Republic. Romero was recommended by Minister Isa Conde, the Minister of Energy and Mines of the Dominican Republic, on 23rd January 2018. Upon receipt of the endorsement from the Office of the President of the Republic, the Company expects to then be able to embark on the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (“ESIA”) and the Bankable Feasibility Study. In the interim, the Company has halted all exploration activities, and is seeking opportunities in other countries, while maintaining a healthy balance sheet of approximately C$20 million.

GoldQuest continues its outreach into communities surrounding the Romero project. The Company is carrying out a door-to-door campaign in the San Juan province, so far reaching over 10,000 households. 58% of those questioned had no objection to the Romero project moving forward, which the Company considers a high success rate in an area unfamiliar with mining.

The Company believes that the government has also been showing growing support for mining. At the Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru in April 2018, the President of the Dominican Republic, Snr Danilo Medina, stated “We are joining regional efforts to convince our people that it is possible to extend our participation in world trade, promoting environmentally responsible investments, even in sectors subject to the permanent onslaught of public opinion, such as the mining sector.”, a sentiment he repeated in Santo Domingo on June 29th 2018, when he said "We must continue promoting environmentally responsible investments in sectors subject to the permanent impact on social networks such as the mining sector; and we have great potential to attract global companies committed to defense and protection of the environment”. Public, supportive statements have also been made by the Minister of Finance, Donald Guerrero, Minister of Energy and Mines, Antonio Isa Conde, Minister of Presidency, Jose Ramon Peralta, Minister of Environment, Angel Estevez and the President of the Industrial Association of the Dominican Republic, Campos de Moya.

In other news, the Company announces that the board of directors has authorized the grant of an aggregate of 850,000 incentive stock options (the “Options”) to officers and employees of GoldQuest, at an exercise price of $0.25 per share, which represents a greater than 20% premium to the 20 day VWAP.

The Options are exercisable for a five-year period from the date of grant and will vest as follows: ⅓ on the date of grant, ⅓ on the six month anniversary from the date of the grant and ⅓ on the one year anniversary from the date of the grant.

The Options are granted pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan which was approved by shareholders at the Company’s annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 19, 2017. The Company’s stock option plan and the grant of the Options is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

