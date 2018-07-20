Sayona Mining Ltd: Company Presentation Noosa Mining Conference

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) provides the Company's latest presentation at Noosa Mining Conference.
Sayona - At a Glance
- ASX-listed, lithium exploration and development company
- Primary objective is to develop the Authier Lithium project concentrate sales, targeting first production in early 2020
- Authier second-phase, the downstream project, significantly enhances the project value
- Significant portfolio of lithium exploration properties in Australia and Canada
Sayona Investment Proposition
- Authier is an advanced, de-risked project. DFS underway
- Executing a plan to get into production and generate cash flow -low capital hurdle & competitive operating costs
- Located in a first world country with access to world-class, low-cost infrastructure
- Base case pre-tax NPV of A$227 million and low enterprise value per tonne of resources compared to industry peers
- Opportunity to value-add Authier concentrates and create significant shareholder value -$794m pre-tax NPV
- Board and management team have track record of delivering projects
To view the full presentation, please visit: http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/D9T5J50V
About Sayona Mining Ltd:
Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) is an Australian-based, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors.
The Company's primary focus is the development of the Authier Lithium deposit in Quebec, Canada however exploration for additional lithium deposits is also ongoing in the Authier region and in the Pilbara of Western Australia where the Company has an extensive lithium exploration package of tenements.
