Banyan Gold Corp Arranges $931,309 Private Placement

Calgary, Alberta (FSCwire) - Banyan Gold Corp. (“Banyan” or “The Company”), announces that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of $931,309 consisting of 10,083,663 million Units.

The Private Placement, which encompasses the previous announcement on July 12, 2018, consists of 7,001,370 flow through units (within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada)), priced at $0.10 per Unit and 3,082,293 non-flow through units priced at $0.075 per Unit. Both the flow through and non-flow through Units consists of one share and 1/2 of a non-flow through share purchase warrant, each full warrant being exercisable for a period of 24 months from closing into one common share at a price of $0.15 per share subject to an acceleration clause.

The warrants, which form part of the units, may have their expiry time accelerated at any time prior to the expiry of the warrants if the volume-weighted average trading price of the corporation's shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is greater than 30 cents for 20 consecutive trading days, at which time the corporation may give notice in writing to the warrant holders within 10 days of such an occurrence that the warrants shall expire on the 30th day following the giving of such notice.

Insiders are participating for $112K or 12%.

Net proceeds will be used on the Company’s ongoing summer exploration program at the Hyland Gold and Aurex-McQuesten Projects and for general working capital.

The shares issued will be subject to the customary four month and one day hold period. No commissions will be paid for the offering. The shares are offered for sale on a private placement basis pursuant to applicable exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements.

Part of the offering will constitute a related party transaction within the meaning of the TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101. The Company will rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of Mi 61-101 contained in sections 5.5 (a) and 5.7 (1)(a).

Technical Information

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Paul D. Gray, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Banyan Gold

Banyan is a growth stage gold exploration company whose flagship property, the Hyland Gold Project, is approximately 70km NE of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt.

The Hyland Main Zone Indicated Gold Resource Estimate, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, at a 0.3 g/t gold equivalent cutoff, contains 8.6 million tonnes grading 0.85 g/t AuEq for 236,000 AuEq ounces with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 10.8 million tonnes grading 0.83 g/t AuEq for 288,000 AuEq ounces.

Cut-off Grade (AuEq g/t) In situ Tonnes Au Ag AuEq Grade (g/t) Ozs Grade (g/t) Ozs Grade (g/t) Ozs Indicated 0.3 8,637,000 0.78 216,000 7.04 1,954,000 0.85 236,000 Inferred 0.3 10,784,000 0.77 266,000 5.32 1,845,000 0.83 288,000

(1) Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. All figures are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimate.

(2) Mineral resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.3 g/t AuEq. AuEq grade is based on $1,350.00/oz Au, $17.00/oz Ag and assumes a 100% recovery. The AuEq calculation does not apply any adjustment factors for difference in metallurgical recoveries of gold and silver. This information can only be derived from definitive metallurgical testing which has yet to be completed.

The 9,230 ha Aurex-McQuesten Property, in close proximity to Victoria Gold's Eagle Project and Alexco Resource's Keno Hill Silver District, is highly prospective for structurally controlled, intrusion related gold-silver mineralization in relation to quartz monzonite dykes of the Tombstone intrusive suite.

Banyan trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol “BYN”. For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.BanyanGold.com or contact the Company.

ON BEHALF OF BANYAN GOLD CORPORATION

(signed) "Tara Christie"

Tara Christie

President & CEO

For more information, please contact:

Tara Christie David Rutt

Tel: (888) 629-0444 Tel: (888) 629-0444

Email: tchristie@banyangold.com Email: drutt@banyangold.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. This news release contains forward-looking information, which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, Banyan’s objectives, goals or future plans, statements regarding exploration expectations, exploration or development plans and mineral resource estimates. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, uncertainties inherent in resource estimates , capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, enhanced risks inherent to conducting business in any jurisdiction, and those risks set out in Banyan’s public documents filed on SEDAR. Although Banyan believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Banyan disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Statements in this news release regarding Banyan Gold which are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “believe” and “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations.

