EnviroLeach Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, B.C., July 20, 2018 -- EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "Enviroleach") (CSE:ETI) (OTCQB:EVLLF) (Frankfurt:7N2.F) (WKN:A2DQUC) announced today that it has granted 125,000 stock options to employees of the Company. The options are at an exercise price of $1.20 and valid for a period of five years from the date of the grant, subject to vesting provisions. The options are granted in accordance with the Company’s Stock Option Plan approved by the shareholders on June 14, 2018.



About Enviroleach Technologies Inc.

EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. has developed a unique, cyanide free, cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternative to the toxic methods currently used in the hydrometallurgical extraction of precious metals for the mining and Electronic Waste (E-Waste) sectors. The patent-pending EnviroLeach Process is safe, eco-friendly, and provides comparable leach kinetics to that of cyanide or acid based lixiviants on most ores, concentrates, tailings and E-Waste. The company is actively pursuing strategic relationships in both sectors.

Contact Information:

EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

Duane Nelson

President & CEO

info@enviroleach.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.