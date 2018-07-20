Galway Gold Inc. Announces Completion of Share Consolidation

TORONTO, July 20, 2018 -- Galway Gold Inc. (TSX-V:GLW) (OTC PINK:GAYGF) ("Galway Gold" or the "Company") announces today the completion of the consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares"). The Common Shares have been consolidated on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation Common Share for every four (4) pre-consolidation Common Shares (the "Consolidation"). The Consolidation has been approved by the TSX Venture Exchange and the Company’s shareholders at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 20, 2018 (the “Meeting”). The Consolidation will be effective as of open of market on July 20, 2018.

On a post-Consolidation basis, there will be approximately 41,627,979 issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company on a non-diluted basis. No fractional Common Shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. Where the Consolidation results in an entitlement to a fraction of a Common Share, that faction will be rounded down to the next whole number of Common Shares.

The Company has not changed its name in conjunction with the Share Consolidation.

For further information contact: Galway Gold Inc.

Robert Hinchcliffe 1-800-761-2770

www.galwaygoldinc.com

