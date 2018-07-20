Free Daily Technical Summary Reports on Compania de Minas Buenaventura and Three Other Metals & Minerals Stocks

Stock Research Monitor: CEIX, GSM, and HSC

Compania de Minas Buenaventura

On Thursday, shares in Lima, Peru-based Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. recorded a trading volume of 720,954 shares. The stock ended at $12.86, declining 2.35% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have gained 6.02% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 12.84%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the US, Europe, and Asia, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 35.06.

On June 25th, 2018, Compania de Minas Buenaventura announced that its Q2 results will be issued on July 25th, 2018, after market close. The Company will hold its earnings conference call on July 26th, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. ET. Participating on the call will be Victor Gobitz, CEO, as well as other members of the senior management team. Get the full research report on BVN for free by clicking below at:

CONSOL Energy

Canonsburg, Pennsylvania headquartered CONSOL Energy Inc.'s stock finished yesterday's session 0.19% higher at $42.05. A total volume of 705,515 shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 516,920 shares. The Company's shares have gained 2.96% in the last month and 20.45% over the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 21.51%. Furthermore, shares of CONSOL Energy, which produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal, have an RSI of 56.56.



On June 27th, 2018, research firm Stifel resumed its 'Hold' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $40 per share.

On July 11th, 2018, CONSOL Energy and CONSOL Coal Resources L.P. announced that they will each issue their Q2 earnings release before the market opens on August 02nd, 2018. These releases will be followed by a joint conference call, which will be hosted by members of the management team, at 11:00 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the call will be accessible under the "Investor Relations" page of each company's website. The free technical report on CEIX can be accessed at:



Ferroglobe

At the close of trading on Thursday, shares in London, UK headquartered Ferroglobe PLC saw a decline of 1.96%, ending the day at $8.02. The stock recorded a trading volume of 996,540 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 842,180 shares. The Company's shares are trading 17.15% below their 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Ferroglobe, which operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the US, Europe, and internationally, have an RSI of 32.32.

On June 25th, 2018, Ferroglobe announced that it has appointed Phillip Murnane as CFO, effective July 09th, 2018. Mr. Murnane succeeds Joe Ragan, who has chosen to step down from his position to pursue other personal and professional interests. Mr. Ragan has agreed with the Company that he will remain engaged and working with management until the end of 2018 to provide for a seamless transition in leadership and responsibilities. Sign up for free on Wall St. Equities and claim the latest report on GSM at:

Harsco

Camp Hill, Pennsylvania headquartered Harsco Corp.'s shares ended the day 0.85% higher at $23.60 with a total trading volume of 353,645 shares. The stock has gained 6.31% over the previous three months and 45.23% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading 14.28% above their 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Harsco, which provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide, have an RSI of 52.91.

On July 11th, 2018, Harsco announced that it will issue its Q2 2018 earnings results on August 02nd, 2018, prior to the NYSE market open. An earnings conference call for investors and financial analysts will be webcast at 9:00 a.m. that same morning. The webcast will be available in listen-only mode on the Company's website. See the free research coverage on HSC at:

