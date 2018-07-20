Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
VVC Announces Upcoming Shareholders Meeting

14:08 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, July 20, 2018 -- VVC Exploration Corp. (“VVC” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:VVC) announces that its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”) will be held on Tuesday August 21, 2018 at 10:00 am (Montreal Time) at the Marriott Fairfield Inn & Suites – Montréal Airport, Chianti Room, 700 Michel Jasmin Avenue, Dorval, Québec, H9P 1C5 (1-877-731-2424).

The Record date for the AGM is July 17, 2018; the expected mailing date is July 25, 2018; and the Proxy Voting Cut-Off Time & Date is 10:00 am on August 17, 2018. Both NOBO and OBO Beneficial Shareholders in Canada should contact their broker to ensure that their address is correct and that they are coded to receive Proxy Materials from the Company.

Following the mailing, copies of the Proxy Material and other relevant documentation will be filed on SEDAR and available from the Company’s website (www.vvcexpl.com/shareholder-meeting).

At the AGM, management will present an update on the Samalayuca Project and other Company activities, and be available to answer pertinent questions from shareholders, subject to respecting the Securities Laws regarding “Selective Disclosure”.

About VVC Exploration Corporation

VVC is a Canadian exploration and mining company focused on the exploration and development of copper and gold deposits in Northern Mexico, specifically on the Samalayuca copper property in Chihuahua State. VVC has other projects in Mexico and Canada, including gold and silver prospects in Sonora and Sinaloa States, Mexico and a grassroots gold/VMS prospect in the Timmins area of northern Ontario. Visit our website at: http://vvcexpl.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Michel J. Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer

For further information, please contact:
Patrick Fernet
E-mail: pfernet@vvcexploration.com
Phone: (514) 631-2727

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


