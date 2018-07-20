Happy Creek Minerals provides update on fieldwork at Highland Valley

Vancouver, July 20th, 2018 - Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: HPY) (the "Company") is performing geological mapping on its 100% owned, 244 square km Rateria and West Valley properties in the highland Valley, B.C.. Over the past 6 weeks, this mapping has focused on the Rateria property and located many old trenches, mineralized prospects and other outcrops uncovered by recent logging operations. As over 90% of the property is covered by glacial till, data from any visible bedrock is important. The geological focus was to identify the specific rock types, structures, alteration and mineralization present and merge the data with subsurface information from geophysics and historical drilling. This is generating a large-scale property-wide perspective for prioritizing exploration for new porphyry copper deposits.

The program has so far, returned two main findings. More felsic, younger phases of the Guichon batholith extend much further east onto the Rateria property than historical regional maps indicate. Further, favorable geology and copper showings occur in several large-scale corridors that extend through the property. Tourmaline and sericite hydrothermal breccia containing bornite in the cement occurs in one of the areas that remains untested by drilling. Having the favorable geology and identifying batholith-scale structures containing copper showings is thought to increase the potential for the development of large scale porphyry systems.

David Blann, P.Eng., President of Happy Creek Minerals states: "Our discovery of Zone 1 and 2 along with the current 244 square km of mineral tenure has provided the experience and opportunity in conducting a larger-scale view of exploration. With the progress in unravelling this prospective geology and success to date, we are optimistic that the discovery of another big deposit is achievable."

About the Rateria and West Valley property

The Rateria and West Valley mineral property are contiguous and total approximately 244 square kilometres that adjoin and surround the southern side of the Teck Resources' Highland Valley Copper property, Canada's largest base metal mine. The property is underlain predominantly by the Guichon batholith which hosts four porphyry copper deposits that have together achieved commercial production for over 50 years.

Happy Creek has discovered two new copper zones thought to have near-term resource potential and are located approximately 6.5km southeast of the producing Highmont deposit, part of the Highland Valley copper mine operation. Drilling by the Company in Zone 1 and 2 has returned 95.0 metres of 0.67% copper and 152.5 metres of 0.35% copper, 0.12 g/t gold, respectively. Drill grades appear consistent with currently mined deposits in the district and the zones are open.

The combined 244 Km2 Rateria and West Valley property contains at least 25 known copper prospects and these as well as the areas in between, remain under-explored. The property is thought to be a quality copper exploration asset within a highly productive mineral district.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"David E Blann"

____________________

David E Blann, P.Eng.

President, CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

David Blann, President, CEO

James Berard, Corporate Development

Corporate Office:

Phone: 604.662.8310

Email: Info@happycreekminerals.com

Website: www.happycreekminerals.com

Investor Relations: Bircress Corporate Relations Inc.

Ron Birch: Phone: 250.545.0383

Toll Free: 1.800.910.7711

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. David Blann, P.Eng. is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the preparation and approval of the technical information disclosed in the news release. Readers are cautioned that results or information from an adjoining property do not infer that similar results will occur on the subject property.

Copyright (c) 2018 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

