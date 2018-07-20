Mexus provides clarification on recent press release

CABORCA, Mexico, July 20, 2018 -- Mexus Gold US (OTCQB:MXSG) (“Mexus” or the “Company”) released an amendment to today’s press release. The company wants to make it clear that the ore at the 8 Brothers and the 370 differ in composition. The company is analyzing the material at the 370 which does not require roasting. This ore will be used moving forward. Mr. Lemas’ comments on the 8 Brothers ore was a general comment about what would be needed to process the 8 Brothers material. The 370 porphyry runs all the way to the 8 Brothers pit and is the focus of Mr. Lemas’ work now.



About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

For questions contact Paul Dent pdent@mexusgoldus.com 425-478-4908

For more information on Mexus Gold US, visit www.mexusgoldus.com.

Cautionary Statement

Forward looking Statement: Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company's future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company's partners that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.