Cameco Provides Updated Times for Q2 Results and Conference Call

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, July 20, 2018 -- Cameco (TSX:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) will issue its second quarter results after markets close on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.



Cameco invites investors and the media to join its second quarter conference call with the company's senior executives on Thursday, July 26, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern.

Cameco will discuss the financial results and company developments before opening the call to questions from investors and the media.

To join the call, please dial 800-319-4610 (Canada and US toll-free) or 604-638-5340. An operator will put your call through. The slides and a live webcast of the conference call will be available from a link at cameco.com.

A recorded version of the proceedings will be available on our website shortly after the call, and on post view until midnight, Eastern, August 26, 2018, by calling 800-319-6413 (Canada and US toll-free) or 604-638-9010 (Passcode 2376).

Cameco is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two Candu fuel manufacturers in Canada. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Our uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.