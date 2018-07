42.25 Carat Diamond Recovered From Oena Diamond Mine

VANCOUVER, British Columbia , July 20, 2018 -- Tango Mining Ltd. (“Tango” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:TGV) is pleased to announce the recovery of a 42.25 carat diamond from run of mine gravel at Oena Diamond Mine (“Oena”), South Africa. The 42.25 carat diamond was recovered from the Oena Central Area and highlights the production history of Oena which is known to produce high quality and large sized diamonds. The diamond will be sold at the Kimberley Diamond Exchange commencing on 20 August 2018.



