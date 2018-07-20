Taiga Gold Corp Issues Incentive Options

Cranbrook, BC (FSCwire) - Taiga Gold Corp. (“TGC”: CSE), (the “Corporation”) has granted incentive stock options to directors, employees and key consultants of the company for the purchase of a total of 5,200,000 shares at an exercise price of $.20 per share, expiring July 20, 2023, subject to shareholder approval.

About Taiga Gold Corp

Taiga Gold Corp. was created through a plan of arrangement with Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. and owns 5 projects targeting gold in the area near the Seabee Gold Operation, owned and operated by SSR Mining Inc. (formerly Silver Standard Resources Inc.) located 120km east of La Ronge, Saskatchewan. Taiga’s flagship “Fisher” property is currently being aggressively explored by SSRM under option from Taiga.

Taiga’s objective is to focus on the exploration and development of its gold projects located adjacent to the Seabee Gold Operation and along the Tabbernor Fault structure in eastern Saskatchewan, a highly-prospective mining jurisdiction which was recently recognized by the Fraser Institute as the second best place in the world in terms of Investment Attractiveness. Throughout the exploration and development process, our mission is to help maintain prosperous communities by exploring for and discovering resource opportunities while building lasting relationships through honest and respectful business practices.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the CSE nor any other regulatory body has reviewed or approved the contents of this news release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming financings, work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

