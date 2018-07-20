TSX.V: DME

DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CLOSES $640,500 FIRST TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Vancouver, British Columbia / TheNewswire / -- Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (the "Company") (TSX.V: DME) is pleased to announce the closing of the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement which has raised gross proceeds of CAD $640,500. Under the terms of the private placement, the Company has issued 3,202,500 Units (the "Units") at CAD $0.20 per Unit.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of one share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of CAD $0.30 until July 19, 2020. The Company paid cash finders' fees of CAD $19,740 representing 3.1% of the aggregate proceeds of the offering. The Units are subject to a 4-month hold period in Canada expiring November 20, 2018.

The Company expects to close the final tranche of this private placement within 30 days. Proceeds from the private placement will be utilized for exploration and development of the Company's projects, working capital, and general corporate purposes.

About Desert Mountain Energy

The Company is an exploratory resource company engaged in exploration and development of helium, oil & gas and mineral properties in the Southwestern United States. In addition, the Company owns the Yellowjacket Gold Project in Atlin, British Columbia, which it has recently been developing. The Company has its executive offices in Vancouver, Canada.

The Company was incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, on April 30, 2008, and was formerly named African Queen Mines Ltd. It initially received certain southern African assets in a spin off transaction related to the acquisition of Pan African Mining Corp. by Asia Thai Mining Co., Ltd.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

Desert Mountain Energy Corp.

"Irwin Olian"

Irwin Olian

Chairman & CEO

For more information, contact:

Irwin Olian, President and CEO

E-mail: tigertail@desertmountainenergy.com

Phone: (604) 788-0300

Carrie Howes, Corporate Communications

Email: carrie@desertmountainenergy.com

Phone :

U.K. - +44 (0) 870 490 5443

Canada - +1 416 900 3634

