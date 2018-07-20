Triumph Gold Issues Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 20, 2018 -- Triumph Gold Corp. (TSX-V:TIG) (“Triumph” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that pursuant to its stock option plan, the Company is issuing 800,000 options to officers and directors. The options are priced at $0.40 and are valid for a period of 5 years. The stock options will vest 25% immediately, 25% after six months, 25% after twelve months and 25% after eighteen months.



About Triumph Gold Corp.

Triumph Gold Corp. is a growth oriented Canadian-based precious metals exploration and development company. Triumph Gold Corp. is focused on creating value through the advancement of the district scale Freegold Mountain project in Yukon. For maps and more information, please visit our website www.triumphgoldcorp.com

