Triumph Gold Issues Options

21:58 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 20, 2018 -- Triumph Gold Corp. (TSX-V:TIG) (“Triumph” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that pursuant to its stock option plan, the Company is issuing 800,000 options to officers and directors. The options are priced at $0.40 and are valid for a period of 5 years. The stock options will vest 25% immediately, 25% after six months, 25% after twelve months and 25% after eighteen months.

About Triumph Gold Corp.

Triumph Gold Corp. is a growth oriented Canadian-based precious metals exploration and development company. Triumph Gold Corp. is focused on creating value through the advancement of the district scale Freegold Mountain project in Yukon. For maps and more information, please visit our website www.triumphgoldcorp.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Signed "Paul Reynolds"
Paul Reynolds, President & CEO

For further information please contact:
John Anderson, Executive Chairman Nancy Massicotte
Triumph Gold Corp. IR Pro Communications Inc.
+1 (604) 218-7400 (604)-507-3377
janderson@triumphgoldcorp.com nancy@irprocommunications.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “will”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the stock option grant are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures, natural resource prices and other costs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Triumph will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.



Triumph Gold Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.triumphgoldcorp.com


