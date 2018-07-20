Evrim Resources Announces the Results of its Annual and Special General Meeting of Shareholders and Adoption of Rights Plan

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 20, 2018 -- Evrim Resources Corp. (TSX.V:EVM) (“Evrim” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual and Special General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on July 16, 2018 in Vancouver, British Columbia. All resolutions voted on at the meeting were approved with greater than 99% support.



At the Meeting the shareholders adopted and approved a shareholder rights plan (the “Rights Plan”). Following the approval of the Rights Plan the Company entered into a shareholder rights plan agreement with Computershare Investor Services Inc. effective July 16, 2018. The Rights Plan has been accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange. The objectives of the Rights Plan are to ensure, to the extent possible, that all shareholders are treated fairly and equally in the event of an unsolicited take-over bid or other attempted acquisition of control of the Company and that the Board of directors (“Board”) of Evrim is provided with adequate time to consider and evaluate any take-over bid or other acquisition in order to, if appropriate, identify, develop and negotiate possible value-enhancing alternatives. The Rights Plan was not adopted in response to any specific proposal to acquire control of the Company, nor is the Board aware of any pending or threatened take-over bid for the Company. The Rights Plan is similar in structure to shareholders rights plans adopted by, and approved by the shareholders of, many Canadian public companies. The full text of the Rights Plan is available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

In addition, shareholders approved the following items at the Meeting:

Fixed the number of directors at four (4) and elected J. Patrick (Paddy) Nicol, David A. Caulfield, Paul van Eeden and John Thompson as directors of the Company for the ensuing year;



the re-appointment of Smythe LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditors;



the Company's Stock Option Plan; and



approved certain amendments to the Company’s Articles to accommodate the Rights Plan.

All of these items are detailed in the Management Information Circular dated June 8, 2018.

About Evrim Resources

Evrim Resources is a mineral exploration company whose goal is to participate in significant exploration discoveries supported by a sustainable value generation model. The Company is well financed, has a diverse range of quality projects and a database in Mexico and portions of southwestern United States. The existing projects, and generation of quality exploration targets and ideas, are advanced through option and joint venture agreements with industry partners to create shareholder value. Evrim’s business plan also includes royalty creation utilizing the Company’s exploration expertise and existing projects.

