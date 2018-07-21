Miramont Provides Cerro Hermoso Update

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2018) - Miramont Resources Corp. (CSE: MONT) (OTCQB: MRRMF) (FSE: 6MR) ("Miramont" or the "Company") announces that the Peruvian Ministry of Energy and Mines (MEM) has determined that the Company is not eligible for an automatic approval of its drilling permit as it is possible that exploration drilling may affect indigenous communities. Miramont appreciates additional review to ensure that any potentially affected communities are identified and fully consulted. As the Company's Environmental Impact Statement was already approved (see News Release May 15, 2018), this is the final level of review necessary before issuance of drilling permits.

The MEM, through its operating agencies, must first determine if indigenous groups will, in fact, be affected by Miramont's activities. If it determines no community will be affected, then the drilling permit should be issued without further delay. If MEM finds communities may be affected, it will be required to conduct a process known as consulta previa between itself and the local community. The purpose is to assure ensure that the community has been fully informed of the pending exploration activities. Once the consulta previa process is conducted, a permit should be issued.

Bill Pincus, Miramont's President and CEO said, "Miramont welcomes this additional review as it believes it will strengthen social connections between the Company and the local community and will provide a sound, long-term basis for ongoing dealings with all stakeholders. While we have already established strong local relationships, as evidenced by our existing agreements and positive working experience, this additional review allows community relationships to be transparently demonstrated. In addition, it will add significant long-term weight to our social license."

Miramont will continue to provide information on a timely basis.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. William Pincus, CPG, President and CEO of Miramont and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Miramont Resources Corp.

Miramont is a Canadian based exploration company with a focus on acquiring and developing mineral prospects within world-class belts of South America. Miramont's two key projects are Cerro Hermoso and Lukkacha, both located in southern Peru. Cerro Hermoso is a diatreme-hosted copper dominant polymetallic prospect. Lukkacha is a classic copper-porphyry prospect.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

MIRAMONT RESOURCES CORP.

"William Pincus"

William Pincus, President and CEO

For more information, please contact the Company at:

Telephone: (604) 398-4493

info@miramontrresources.com

www.miramontresources.com

Reader Advisory

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, assumptions or expectations of future performance, are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward- looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this news release. These forward- looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.