Benchmark Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 20, 2018 -- Benchmark Metals Inc. (the “Company” or “Benchmark”) (TSX-V:BNCH) (OTCQB:CYRTD) (GER:A2JM2X)– Benchmark is pleased to announce that it has granted incentive stock options to various directors, officers, and consultants to purchase up to 1.5 million common shares exercisable on or before July 20, 2023 at a price of $0.16 per share.



About Benchmark Metals Inc.

Benchmark is a Canadian gold, silver and diamond exploration company with its common shares listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany. Benchmark is managed by proven resource sector professionals, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from grassroots scenarios through to production.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

s/ “John Williamson”

John Williamson,

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Jim Greig, President

jimg@BNCHmetals.com

Tel: (604) 260-6977

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.