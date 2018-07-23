Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Hastings Technology Metals Ltd - Updated Investor Presentation

00:31 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Sydney - Hastings Technology Metals Ltd. (ASX:HAS) provides the Company's latest Investor Presentation.

Hastings Equity Statistics

Steady growth in market cap since May 2017

- Market Cap ~ A$ 180m

- ~ 1200 Shareholders: +55% in 2017

- Top 10 shareholders owns: ~ 70%

- A$59m raised since 2014

- Cash: A$25m as reported on 31st March 2018

- No Debt

- Included in the ASX All Ordinaries Index

JORC Resources and Reserves

High Neodymium and Praseodymium content

- Total Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resources now at 21MT(see Note below)

- Total Probable Ore Reserve at 5.15MT; Additional Production Target of ~ 2.5MT to be added mid 2018

- Target Total Reserves of 10MT by early 2019 on 100% owned ground

- DFS only on 100% owned ground; Additonal Reserves from JV tenements in future

- In-ground ratio of Nd-Pr as % of TREO ranges from 34% (0.40%/1.18%) to as high as 57% locally at Simon's Find deposit

Note: Hastings ASX release 22 Nov 2017;

To view the full presentation, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/309G848E



About Hastings Technology Metals Ltd:

Hastings Technology Metals Ltd. (ASX:HAS) is currently developing a rare earths mine and processing plant at Yangibana in the Gascoyne Region of Western Australia. The processing plant is anticipated to commence production of MREC in late 2019. Hastings has completed both beneficiation and hydrometallurgy pilot plants, in the process producing MREC samples which are high in neodymium and praseodymium content. These are critical materials for the production of permanent magnets and other technology applications. The MREC will be capable of being further separated and refined to produce a number of individual rare earth oxides outside of Australia. Hastings estimates an annual production quantity of 15,000 tonnes of MREC which it will sell to offtake partners globally.



Contact:

Hastings Technology Metals Ltd.
Charles Lew Executive Chairman
T: +65-9790-9008

Stefan Wolmarans Chief Operating Officer
T: +61-9078-7674

Hastings Technology Metals Ltd.

www.hastingstechmetals.com


