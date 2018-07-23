Maxtech Files Vanadium Claims in the State of Bahia, Brazil

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Maxtech Ventures Inc. (CSE: MVT) (Frankfurt: M1N) (OTC: MTEHF) (“Maxtech” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has filed documentation for the acquisition of two vanadium mineral claims in the State of Bahia, Brazil.

The two claims were submitted to the Departamento Nacional de Produção Mineral (DNPM) in Brazil on July 20th 2018. The total areas of interest are 3500 hectares and they are located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil, which is roughly 250 km southwest of Salvador and 813 km northeast of the capital of Brazil in Brasilia near the city of Maracás. The Maxtech claims are next to the producing Maracás Menchen Vanadium Mine and the Campbell pit deposit being developed by Largo Resources, which is a Toronto-based strategic mineral company focused on the production of vanadium flake, high purity vanadium flake and high purity vanadium powder.

Additionally, Maxtech has formed a vanadium exploration-research team to work on identifying further potential vanadium mineralization deposits in other Brazilian areas of interest where the Company has established high-grade manganese assets. Maxtech is currently formalizing a due diligence review program and will be organizing its local geological team to conduct a research report on the claims once approval of its filings is granted by the DNPM.

“The new generation of batteries being manufactured are establishing manganese and vanadium as the strategic tech-minerals of the future. The vanadium mineralization observed and successfully mined in the area by Largo Resources and our current operations in Brazil, made Bahia a logical step for Maxtech. We look forward to acquiring additional claims with potential vanadium mineralization in other jurisdictions as well,” stated Peter Wilson, CEO.

Maxtech Ventures Inc. is a Canadian-based diversified industries corporation focused primarily on manganese mineral properties.

For additional information see the Company’s web site at http://www.maxtech-ventures.com

Email to info@maxtech-ventures.com

Phone: 604-484-8989

Further information about the Company is available on www.SEDAR.com under the Company’s profile.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain statements contained in this release may constitute “forward–looking statements” or “forward-looking information” (collectively “forward-looking information”) as those terms are used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and similar Canadian laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated”, “anticipates” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the business of the Company, the Property, financing and certain corporate changes. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

