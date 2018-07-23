Change of Share Registry Notification  HERON RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX: HRR)

Sydney, Australia, July 23, 2018 -- Heron Resources Ltd. (ASX: HRR) advises that as of 23 July 2018 it has changed its provider for shareholder registry services from Security Transfer Australia Pty Ltd to Automic Registry Services (Automic).

Our new share registry contact details will be as follows:

Automic Registry Services

Level 3

50 Holt Street

Surry Hills NSW 2010

P: 1300 288 664 (within Australia)

P: +61 (2) 9698 5414 (outside Australia)

E: hello@automic.com.au

W: www.automic.com.au

All securityholder correspondence to:

PO BOX 2226, Strawberry Hills, NSW 2012

Shareholders can easily and efficiently manage their holdings via Automic’s secure and highly accessible online Investor portal. The Investor portal provides among other things an online interface to update and manage shareholder details, view balances and transaction history.

Shareholder registration online

Shareholders that are not already a user of Automic’s Investor portal may visit https://investor.automic.com.au and signup to register their details using the two simple steps provided in the setup process.

Should shareholders have any queries in relations to their holding with Heron Resources Ltd., please contact Automic at hello@automic.com.au or on 1300 288 664 (within Australia) or +61 2 9698 5414 (outside Australia).

Yours Sincerely

Simon Smith

Company Secretary

Heron Resources Limited



For further information, please visit www.heronresources.com.au or contact:

Australia:

Mr. Wayne Taylor

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +61 2 9119 8111 or +61 8 6500 9200

Email: heron@heronresources.com.au



Jon Snowball

FTI Consulting

+61 2 8298 6100

jon.snowball@fticonsulting.com



