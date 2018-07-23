Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Heron Resources Ltd.: Change of Share Registry Notification

06:02 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire
Sydney, July 23, 2018 - Heron Resources Ltd. (ASX: HRR) advises that as of 23 July 2018 it has changed its provider for shareholder registry services from Security Transfer Australia Pty Ltd to Automic Registry Services (Automic).

Our new share registry contact details will be as follows:

Automic Registry Services
Level 3, 50 Holt Street
Surry Hills NSW 2010
P: 1300 288 664 (within Australia)
P: +61 (2) 9698 5414 (outside Australia)
E: hello@automic.com.au
W: www.automic.com.au

All securityholder correspondence to:
PO BOX 2226, Strawberry Hills, NSW 2012

Shareholders can easily and efficiently manage their holdings via Automic’s secure and highly accessible online Investor portal. The Investor portal provides among other things an online interface to update and manage shareholder details, view balances and transaction history.

Shareholder registration online
Shareholders that are not already a user of Automic’s Investor portal may visit https://investor.automic.com.au and signup to register their details using the two simple steps provided in the setup process.

Should shareholders have any queries in relations to their holding with Heron Resources Ltd., please contact Automic at hello@automic.com.au or on 1300 288 664 (within Australia) or +61 2 9698 5414 (outside Australia).


Yours Sincerely

Simon Smith
Company Secretary, Heron Resources Limited



For further information, please visit www.heronresources.com.au or contact:

Australia:
Mr. Wayne Taylor, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +61 2 9119 8111 or +61 8 6500 9200
Email: heron@heronresources.com.au

Jon Snowball
FTI Consulting
+61 2 8298 6100
jon.snowball@fticonsulting.com
Heron Resources Ltd.

Bergbau
Australien
www.heronresources.com.au


