Free Technical Research on CF Industries Holdings and Three More Agricultural Chemicals

CF Industries Holdings

Last Friday at the close, shares in Deerfield, Illinois headquartered CF Industries Holdings Inc. ended 0.56% higher at $43.04. The stock recorded a trading volume of 2.20 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 11.16% in the previous three months and 38.26% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 0.92% and 7.67%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of CF Industries, which manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 48.89.

On July 11th, 2018, CF Industries reported that its Board of Directors has declared a $0.30 per share dividend on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on August 31st, 2018, to stockholders of record as of August 15th, 2018.

On July 18th, 2018, research firm RBC Capital Markets upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Underperform' to 'Sector Perform'.

Intrepid Potash

Denver, Colorado-based Intrepid Potash Inc.'s stock finished Friday's session 1.46% lower at $4.05 with a total trading volume of 472,750 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 41.11% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 0.03%. Additionally, shares of Intrepid Potash, which produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 38.14.

On July 18th, 2018, Intrepid Potash announced plans to release its Q2 2018 financial results on August 02nd, 2018, before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call on the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results and other operating and financial matters. The call will be streamed live on the Company's website.



Marrone Bio Innovations

Shares in Davis, California headquartered Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. ended the session 1.04% higher at $1.94 with a total trading volume of 358,481 shares. The stock has gained 12.79% in the past month, 14.12% over the previous three months, and 76.36% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 8.16% and 34.24%, respectively. Moreover, shares of the Company, which provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 54.66.

On July 12th, 2018, Marrone Bio Innovations announced that it will host a virtual roadshow webinar on July 26th, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. ET. Pam Marrone, Founder and CEO, will be presenting an overview of the business model and growth initiatives. The webinar will be accompanied by a presentation and followed by a question-and-answer session.

Mosaic

Plymouth, Minnesota headquartered The Mosaic Co.'s shares recorded a trading volume of 2.82 million shares. The stock closed 0.43% higher at $28.32. The Company's shares have gained 1.91% in the past month, 10.28% in the previous three months, and 15.92% over the past year. The stock is trading 0.58% and 10.33% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, shares of Mosaic, which through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide, have an RSI of 50.98.

On June 27th, 2018, research firm Susquehanna upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Positive'.

