Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the second quarter of the fiscal year 2018, Alcoa reported revenues of $3.58 billion, up 25% compared to $2.86 billion in Q2 2017, primarily due to higher realized alumina and aluminum prices and increased primary aluminum shipments. The Company's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $3.50 billion.

During Q2 2018, Alcoa incurred $15 million of costs for tariffs on imports from its foreign operations for US sale. Alcoa's imports were primarily from Canada, where the US government's Section 232 tariffs became effective on June 01, 2018. For Q2 2018, Alcoa reported $904 million of adjusted EBITDA, excluding special items; up 79% compared to $505 million in Q2 2017.

For Q2 2018, Alcoa reported a net income of $75 million, or $0.39 per share, compared to $75 million, or $0.40 per share, in Q2 2017. The Company's results for the reported quarter included a negative impact of $211 million for special items, primarily due to a non-cash settlement charge related to the annuitization of certain defined benefit pension plan obligations in Canada; actions related to the Wenatchee smelter in Washington State; and a loss on a contractor arbitration matter.

Excluding the impact of special items, Alcoa's adjusted net income was $286 million, or $1.52 per share, in Q2 2018 compared to $116 million, or $0.62 per share, in Q2 2017. The Company's earnings surpassed Wall Street's estimates of $1.32 per share.

Warrick Operations Update

During Q2 2018, Alcoa completed the restart of two of three potlines included in the partial restart plan for the aluminum smelter at the Warrick Operations in Indiana. On May 28, 2018, the Company announced that the third line scheduled for restart had been shut down due to a temporary power outage.

The Company now expects to complete the restart of the third potline by the end of 2018. The costs to restart this line will be incurred in Q3 2018 and Q4 2018, and are estimated to be approximately $5 million (after-tax) on a combined basis. Alco stated that once the partial restart is completed, the Warrick smelter will comprise approximately 161,000 metric tons of annual operating capacity.

Cash Matters

During Q2 2018, Alcoa's cash from operations was negative $430 million, and its free cash flow was negative $525 million, both driven by $605 million in additional contributions made to certain US and Canadian defined benefit pension plans, and $92 million for cash payments related to the electricity supply contract for Wenatchee and the contractor arbitration matter.

For Q2 2018, Alcoa used the proceeds from a debt offering and available cash to reduce its net pension liability by $605 million, and finished with a cash balance of $1.1 billion on June 30, 2018. The Company reported 24 days working capital, a 6-day increase on a y-o-y basis, reflecting the impact of higher alumina and aluminum prices.

Market Update

For the full fiscal year 2018, Alcoa is forecasting a global deficit for both aluminum and alumina, and a surplus for bauxite. In aluminum, the Company expects a larger global deficit ranging between 1.1 million and 1.5 million metric tons, up from last quarter's estimates of between 600 thousand and 1 million metric tons. Global aluminum demand growth remains unchanged from last quarter, projected to be between 4.25% and 5.25% in 2018.

In alumina, Alcoa is projecting a slightly lower global deficit between 200 thousand and 1 million metric tons compared to expectations of between 300 thousand and 1.1 million metric tons in Q1 2018.

Outlook

For FY18, Alcoa also updated its outlook for adjusted EBITDA, excluding special items, to be in the band of $3.0 billion to $3.2 billion, down from the earlier range of $3.5 billion to $3.7 billion. The Company stated that the new guidance reflects current market prices; tariffs on imported aluminum; increased energy costs; and some operational impacts.

Stock Performance Snapshot

July 20, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Alcoa's stock fell 2.98%, ending the trading session at $40.32.

Volume traded for the day: 9.84 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 3.61 million shares.

Stock performance in the past twelve-month period – up 9.80%

After last Friday's close, Alcoa's market cap was at $8.94 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 47.21.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Aluminum industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

