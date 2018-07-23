Durango Receives Till Results for Windfall

Vancouver, BC / July 23, 2018 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSX.V-DGO) (Frankfurt-86A1) (OTCQB-ATOXF), (the "Company" or "Durango") is pleased to report that further to the news of June 19, 2018, the Company has received the results of its till sampling program at its wholly owned properties near Windfall Lake, Quebec.

Further to the news release of May 30, 2018, follow up soil and rock sampling were completed on the prospective area with assay results of 3,480 ppb (3.48 g/t) gold. Additional sampling was completed in this area with irregular grid to further define and outline the anomaly, which returned 11 pristine grains of gold and 45 reshaped grains with an average of 56ppb. Twelve 15kg samples in total were taken from this north block area and 75% returned with gold grains with a range of nil to 56 gold grains per sample and nil to 56ppb.

Twenty-eight 15kg till soil samples were collected on the south block, analyzed for fine-fractions and sampled for gold grain counts & fraction density. Of the 28 samples collected, 96% returned with gold grains on the south block ranging from nil to 2,184ppb (2.184 g/t) gold per sample.

The area with the highest pristine gold count of 42 is located on the south block which is adjacent to Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX.V-OSK) and hosts a till sample of 2,184ppb gold. This high number of pristine gold grains shown that source of the gold is very close to the DGT-70 anomaly. The dominant glacial ice flow around Windfall Lake is south-west (Prest et al. 1976, Parent et al. 1995, Fulton 1995). A geophysics Induced Polarization (IP) survey is required to generate a precise drilling target in the south block with the 42 pristine grains, and in the north block with the 11 pristine gold grains.

George Yordanov, P.Geo stated, "We are extremely pleased with these results, the pristine gold grains combined with the direction of the glacial movement, clearly indicate great potential for the north-eastern part of the south block. Fault cross-crossing coupled with the proximity to Blackdog, Retriever, Gladiator, as well as the Barry mine, put Durango in an excellent position for discovery."

Heavy Mineral Concentrate (HMC) and grab rock samples results are still outstanding and will be reported as they become available.

The technical contents of this news release were approved by George Yordanov, P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company has a 100% interest in the Decouverte and Windfall gold properties in the Abitibi Region of Quebec, and certain lithium properties near the Whabouchi mine, the Buckshot graphite property near the Miller Mine in Quebec, the Whitney Northwest property near the Lake Shore Gold and Goldcorp joint venture in Ontario, the Dianna Lake silver project in northern Saskatchewan, and the Mayner's Fortune limestone property in northwest British Columbia.

