Barrick Announces Departure of Kelvin Dushnisky

TORONTO, July 23, 2018 -- Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:ABX)(TSX:ABX) (“Barrick” or the “Company”) today announced that Kelvin Dushnisky has accepted the position of Chief Executive Officer of AngloGold Ashanti Ltd., and will be leaving the Company at the end of August.



Mr. Dushnisky joined Barrick in 2002, and advanced through a series of progressively senior positions, before being appointed President in 2015.

“On behalf of the entire team, we would like to extend our gratitude to Kelvin for his commitment to Barrick over many years. His passion for building enduring, trust-based relationships with host governments, communities, shareholders, and other partners has made an important contribution to Barrick’s growth and development. We wish Kelvin great success as he takes on this new opportunity with AngloGold Ashanti,” said Barrick Executive Chairman John L. Thornton.

“It has been a privilege to spend the past 16 years at Barrick, where I have had the unique opportunity to work alongside some of the most talented and dedicated people in the industry,” said Mr. Dushnisky. “I am grateful to our Executive Chairman and our Board of Directors for their confidence in me, and I would like to thank them and my Barrick colleagues around the world for their support and friendship.”

The Company intends to announce a successor to Mr. Dushnisky in due course.

