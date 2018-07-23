Viva Gold Corp. Announces Additional High-Grade Drill Results at its Tonopah Project

VANCOUVER, July 23, 2018 - Viva Gold Corp. (TSX-Venture:VAU) (OTCBB:VAUCF) (the “Company” or “Viva”) is pleased to announce additional assay results from the recently completed 11 hole Reverse Circulation (“RC”) drill program at its Tonopah Gold Project, located near Tonopah, Nevada.

Drill Result Highlights

TG 1810 - 1.5 meters at 5.68 grams/tonne (“g/t”) included in 15.3 meters averaging 1.21 g/t.

TG 1812 – 1.5 meters at 19.2 g/t included in 10.7 meters averaging 3.07 g/t.

TG 1815 – 1.5 meters at 8.79 g/t included in 13.7 meters averaging 1.64 g/t.

TG 1810 was drilled from the west at -65 degrees into the Discovery zone and represented a 15 to 20 meter step-out from the nearest drill holes. This hole successfully extended the western limits of that zone. TG 1812 was drilled at an angle of -75 degree as a 30 to 35 meter step-out to the north end of the potluck zone into an area of limited drilling. This hole was a successful infill hole between known zones. TG 1815 was drilled at an angle of -70 degrees as a 15 to 20 meter step-out on the north end of the 63-77 zone and was successful in further extending that zone. The interaction between high angle and low angle mineralization geometries is difficult to decode for individual drill holes. However, these holes are targeted to crosscut the low-angle mineralized zones while remaining as perpendicular as possible to high-angle extensional zones. Downhole lengths are believed to be representative of true thickness for the low-angle zones.



“These drill holes represent judicious step-outs from known zones and into areas that require further in-fill drilling to either connect or extend various mineralized zones. In addition, these results further demonstrate the inherently high-grade nature of the system and that zones of low grade mineralization surround the higher-grade zones highlighted above. We have further clarity and confidence that our goal of increasing the contained gold resource to over 1.0 million ounces is achievable,” states James Hesketh, President & CEO.

Viva expects to receive assay results for drill holes TG 1809, TG 1811, TG 1813 and TG 1814 over the next few weeks. As announced on April 26th, 2018 Viva Gold plans to drill 28 holes in total for the project, with the remaining 17 holes in the program to be drilled later this year.

Tonopah Project Drill Results for 2018 RC Drill Program Depth Uncapped Capped* Hole From To Length Gold Grade Gold Grade Meter Meter Meter Gram/Tonne Gram/Tonne TG 1815 68.6 82.3 13.7 1.64 1.64 including 77.7 79.2 1.52 8.79 8.79 TG 1812 89.9 100.6 10.7 3.07 3.07 including 89.9 91.4 1.5 19.2 19.20 and 112.8 120.4 7.6 0.37 0.37 TG 1810 91.4 106.7 15.3 1.21 1.21 including 96 97.5 1.5 5.68 5.68 and 121.9 125 3.1 0.35 0.35 and 129.5 132.6 3.1 0.57 0.57 Drill holes previously announced on July 9, 2018 TG 1808 54.9 57.9 3.0 0.5 0.5 and 64.0 73.2 9.1 25.4 5.8 including 65.5 67.1 1.5 138.0 20.0 including 70.1 71.6 1.5 8.9 8.9 and 83.8 89.9 6.1 0.4 0.4 and 97.5 102.1 4.6 5.5 5.5 Including 99.1 100.6 1.5 14.9 14.9 and 108.2 120.4 12.2 1.2 1.2 and and TD 123.4 125.0 1.5 0.6 0.6 All zones 54.9 125.0 70.1 3.9 1.4 TG 1807 10.7 19.8 9.1 0.3 0.3 and 35.1 74.7 39.6 2.0 2.0 Including 59.4 68.6 9.1 4.5 4.5 and 80.8 83.8 3.0 0.4 0.4 and TD 93.0 94.5 1.5 0.4 0.4 All zones 10.7 94.5 83.8 1.0 1.0 TG 1806 21.3 29.0 7.6 0.3 0.3 and TD 71.6 74.7 3.0 0.7 0.7 TG 1805 38.1 39.6 1.5 0.5 0.5 * Capped at 20 grams/tonne 0.25 gram/tonne used throughout

The Tonopah property contains a near-surface low-sulfidation epithermal gold system which includes near vertical quartz-adularia-gold veins hosted by the Palmetto Formation argillite and the overlying Tertiary rhyolitic volcanics within a low-angle zone of mineralization which includes and often parallels an erosion surface discontinuity at the top of the Palmetto. Mineralization has been identified in a series of north-striking extensional structural zones within an overall mineralized trend along the north-northwest Walker Lane trend, covering an area over 2,000 meters long and 300 meters wide.

All technical information which is included in this statement has been reviewed and approved by Thomas C. Matthews of Gustavson Associates LLC. Mr. Matthews is independent of the Company and a qualified person, pursuant to the meaning of such terms in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The basis for the 0.25 g/t cutoff grade utilized for this release are based on technical analysis documented in the March 27, 2018 NI43-101 Technical Report on Mineral Resources, Tonopah Project, Nye County, Nevada.

Viva Gold is a gold exploration and development company with a focus on Nevada. For additional information on Viva Gold and the Tonopah Gold Project, please visit our website: www.vivagoldcorp.com.

