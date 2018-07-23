Belmont Resources Inc. Closes $375,000 Financing

Vancouver - Belmont Resources Inc. (TSX.V: BEA; FSE: L3L1; DTC Eligible – CUSIP 080499403); (“Belmont”, or the “Company”).

Financing:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin and the Company’s press release dated July 13, 2018, the Company advises that it has now issued 7.5 million units (the “Units”) at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $375,000. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one transferable share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each whole Warrant will permit the holder to acquire one additional share of the Company at a price of $0.08 Cdn. at any time prior to the close of business on July 23, 2019 and at the exercise price of $0.10 Cdn. at any time after July 23, 2019 but on or before July 23, 2020. Five (5) placees participated, including one (1) insider for 100,000 units.

The Common Shares and Warrants have been issued having a hold period until November 24, 2018. A finder’s fee of $20,000 cash was payable.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the private placement for additional Kibby Basin expenditures including updating its Kibby land position, additional staking as recommended following the completion of the Spartan MT Geophysical Survey, and working capital.

About Belmont Resources Inc.

Belmont is an emerging resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and Nevada, U.S.A.

For further information see our Website at: www.BelmontResources.com

Belmont has recently optioned 31 mineral claims encompassing approx. 7 sq.km; located 24 km northwest of Saint John, New Brunswick – the Mid Corner/Johnson Croft – a Zinc, Cobalt prospect.

On March 30, 2016; the Company acquired sixteen placer (16) mining claims, representing 1036 hectares (2,560 acres) in Esmeralda County, Nevada, U.S.A. The Kibby Basin property is located 65 km north of Clayton Valley, Nevada-U.S.A. The Company believes the property to be highly prospective to host lithium. Subsequent ground geophysics & gravity surveys, surface sampling and a two hole- 2046 ft. diamond drill program have confirmed the presence of lithium on Kibby.

In June 2018; the Company has updated its land position staking, and now holds 126 x 20 acre additional placer mineral claims totaling approx. 1,020 hectares ( 2,520 acres) , adjoining the Kibby 16, for a total Kibby Basin land position (the “Property”) to 2,056 hectares (5,080 acres).

In 50/50 ownership with International Montoro Resources Inc., Belmont has acquired and is exploring joint venture opportunities for its two significant uranium properties (Crackingstone -982 ha & Orbit Lake – 11,109 ha) in the Uranium City District in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada

