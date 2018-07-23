BacTech Reports Results from AGM

July 23, 2018 / TheNewswire / Toronto, Canada - BacTech Environmental Corp. ("BacTech" or the "Company"), (CSE:BAC, OTC:BCCEF) is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General and Special Meeting held on July 18, 2018 have been posted on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website (www.bactechgreen.com).

A total of 26,118,412 common shares were voted at the annual and special meeting of shareholders and the following individuals were elected to the board of directors of BacTech:

John Gingerich,

M. Ross Orr,

W. Walter Cimowsky,

Jay L. Naster,

Donald A. Whalen,

Timothy Lewin,

James A. (Jay) Richardson,

M. Ross Orr commented,

"We are very pleased with the re-election and composition of the board and are pleased to welcome the addition of Jay Richardson as a new director to the Company. The knowledge, experience and support our board brings to BacTech will only strengthen our project work in Bolivia and Ecuador and help us drive our business plan forward."

In addition, UHY McGovern Hurley LLP was appointed as Auditors for the ensuing year.

Project Overview

The Telamayu project involves the environmental remediation of the "Antiguo" tailings and a Company option on the larger "Nuevo" tailings, both situated at the Telamayu mill site near the town of Atocha in the Department of Potosi in Bolivia. As part of the remediation process BacTech will recover silver, tin, and copper utilizing a conventional processing technology.

The existing Telamayu mill concentrator has generated the Antiguo and Nuevo tailings by processing mineralized material from the surrounding mines for over 80 years. There is considerable infrastructure at the mill site including high voltage power, rail, mill housing, and a local workforce. The current infrastructure will contribute to a reduction in capital costs of the project. Currently metallurgical test work is underway to determine the percentage of metal to be recoverable.

For further information contact: Ross Orr, President & CEO?BacTech Environmental Corporation/ 416-813-0303 ext. 222?Email: borr@bactechgreen.com

Lalli Marrato, Investor Relations: 647-669-7646, Email: lalli@frontiermcg.com Robin Cook, Investor Relations: 416-809-1738, Email: robin@frontiermcg.com

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information", which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to future tailings sites, sampling or other investigations of tailing sites, the Company's ability to make use of infrastructure around tailings sites or operating performance of the Company and its projects. Often, but not always, forward- looking statements can be identified using words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Shares outstanding 87,143,756



