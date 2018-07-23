Thunderstruck Resources Lists on US Exchange OTCQB: THURF

Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2018) - Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AWE) (OTCQB: THURF) ("Thunderstruck") are pleased to announce that the common shares of Thunderstruck commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Marketplace under the symbol "THURF," effective at the market open on July 23, 2018. Thunderstruck's common shares continue to also trade on the TSX Venture Exchange.

OTC Markets Group Inc., located in New York, N.Y., operates the world's largest electronic interdealer quotation system for broker-dealers to trade over 10,000 securities not listed on any other United States stock exchange. It is organized into three tiers varying but not limited to level of disclosure and share price: OTCQX, OTCQB and Pink Sheets. North American and international investors can now trade and find news, current financial disclosure and real time level 2 quotes for Thunderstruck at www.otcmarkets.com.

Bryce Bradley, CEO of Thunderstruck, stated today, "By trading on the OTCQB, we've gained immediate access to a more expansive capital pool while providing our current and future shareholders, particularly those residing in the United States, easier trading flexibility and accessibility to Thunderstruck's common shares. The growth of our Company necessitates that we facilitate easier trading amongst our substantial US and Canadian shareholdings."

Exploration Update

The Company is pleased to provide a fieldwork update with respect to its four highly prospective Fiji Projects.

RAMA CREEK COPPER PROSPECT

Access road construction into the Rama Creek Cu-Au Porphyry is progressing. Upon completion the Rama Creek road will provide reliable and cost effective access for the advancement of this key asset. In addition, the Company is currently interpreting the results of an additional 60 surface rock and trench samples submitted for Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Terraspec spectral analysis designed to further define the proximal sericite and core zone potassic altered porphyry intrusive rocks at Rama Creek, and apparent highly potassium altered lithologies at the Liwa Creek epithermal gold prospect (see the Company's May 17, 2018, News Release).

LIWA CREEK GOLD PROSPECT

Thunderstruck crews recently commenced exploration at Liwa Creek. Fieldwork recently completed has included detailed geologic mapping designed to refine potential diamond drill targets at the Liwa Ridge, Jensen's and Gun gold zones; and collection of an additional 140 ridge-and-spur auger soil samples is underway (see the Company's February 13, 2018, News Release).

NAKORO and WAINALEKA ZINC/COPPER PROSPECTS

During early July 2018, the Company conducted a logistical and geological reconnaissance of its high-grade Wainaleka and Nakoro Zn-Cu Volcanic-Hosted Massive Sulphide (VHMS) prospects, where prior drilling by Anglo American returned average grades of 8% Zn, 2% Cu and 11.6% Zn, 0.64% Cu respectively. Discovery outcrops at both prospects were examined, and the locations of historic drill collars were scouted and recorded in an effort to improve our existing 3D geological model.

Towards advancement of the Company's Zn-Cu massive sulphide assets; J. Bruce Gemmell, Ph.D. (Gemmell Geoscience), was commissioned to conduct a review of the Wainaleka and Nakoro prospects. Dr. Gemmell is past Director of the world leading ARC Centre for Excellence in Ore Deposits (CODES) at the University of Tasmania from 2014-2017, and is a recognized expert with respect to VHMS deposits.

Key conclusions from the Gemmell Geoscience report regarding the Company's Wainaleka and Nakoro VHMS prospects included:

The significantly underexplored nature of the Wainaleka and Nakoro prospects,

Presence of numerous poly-metallic lens/sheet, sub-seafloor replacement-type VHMS prospects with a high likelihood of further discovery,

Recognition that the Wainaleka and Nakoro prospects are of the sub-seafloor, replacement-style, which expands the exploration space within Wainimala Group volcanic host rocks.

Sub-seafloor replacement-style VHMS deposits often occur in particular strata, but not always in the same position, hence, there is increase discovery space and opportunity.

Thunderstruck will continue to advance all four assets over the coming months, and will provide corporate and exploration updates as assays are completed. Concurrently, the Company is engaged in active discussions with potential joint venture parties.

About Thunderstruck Resources

Thunderstruck Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company with highly prospective VHMS and Precious Metals projects in Fiji. The Company provides investors with exposure to a diverse portfolio of exploration stage projects with potential for zinc, copper, gold and silver in a politically safe and stable jurisdiction. Thunderstruck trades on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSXV) under the symbol "AWE" and the US Venture Exchange (OTCQB) under the symbol "THURF".

