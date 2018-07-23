Mosaic Announces 2018 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) plans to release 2018 second quarter earnings results on Monday, August 6, 2018, after the market close of the New York Stock Exchange.
Mosaic expects to post performance data on its website in a tabular form immediately following the release of earnings. Historical performance data is currently available at www.mosaicco.com/investor/financialdata.
The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on August 7, 2018, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call, including the presentation slides, can be accessed by visiting Mosaic’s website. An audio replay of the call will be available on the website for up to one year from the time of the earnings call.
About The Mosaic Company The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005015/en/
Contact
The Mosaic Company Media Ben Pratt, 763-577-6102 ben.pratt@mosaicco.com or Investors Laura Gagnon, 763-577-8213 investor@mosaicco.com
