Belo Sun Announces the Appointment of General Franklimberg to the Belo Sun Indigenous, Community and Environmental Advisory Board

TORONTO, July 23, 2018 -- Belo Sun Mining Corp. (TSX:BSX) (“Belo Sun” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that General Franklimberg Ribeiro de Freitas has accepted the appointment to the newly created Advisory Board for Indigenous, Community and Environmental Affairs (ICEA). The Advisory Board will report to the President and CEO of Belo Sun, as well as to the Company’s Board of Directors.



General Franklimberg Ribeiro de Freitas, served with distinction as an officer with the Brazilian Army with a career focused primarily on Northern Brazil and the Amazon. As Chief of the Operational Centre of the Military Command of the Amazon, General Franklimberg interacted extensively with Indigenous and local communities. He managed the logistical support provided by the Army to the Ministry of Environment and IBAMA (Brazilian Institute of Environment and Renewable Natural Resources) needed to prevent and reduce deforestation on Indigenous lands in various Amazon states, including Roriama, Maranaho, and Para. The success of the program was recognized at the United Nations by an award given to Brazil’s Ministry of the Environment.

General Franklimberg was invited to become the President of FUNAI (National Foundation of Indigenous Peoples), the Brazilian Government Agency that establishes and carries out policies relating to the Indigenous peoples in Brazil, until his departure in March, 2018.

Peter Tagliamonte, President and CEO of Belo Sun, commented, “The appointment of General Franklimberg to the Advisory Board and the creation of that Board is a significant acknowledgement by Belo Sun of the importance of Indigenous people, community and the environment to the Company in the planning and execution of every aspect of its activities. We are pleased to have a person of General Franklimberg’s experience on the Advisory Board and look forward to his advice and counsel.”

