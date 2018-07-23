Harte Gold Exploration Success Continues At Wolf

TORONTO, July 23, 2018 -- HARTE GOLD CORP. (“Harte Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX:HRT) (OTC:HRTFF) (Frankfurt:H4O) is pleased to provide the following exploration update.

Near Mine Drilling



Longitudinal Projection





Highlights:

Wolf Zone drilling has extended known mineralization down dip. Hole WZ-18-170 returned 3.83 g/t over 10.66 metres, including 5.41 g/t over 6.91 metres and 11.88 g/t over 2.66 metres. The Wolf Zone remains open at depth. The Company will continue drilling at 100 metre spacing below hole WZ-18-170 to test the down dip extension of this area.





A new mineralized zone, now named the “Fox Zone”, has been discovered approximately 700 metres northwest of the Wolf Zone. The Fox Zone was first identified as a potential target through IP surveying and surface drilling. Preliminary exploration in this area is showing mineralization is increasing with depth. Hole WZ-18-166 returned 1.59 g/t over 3.30 metres as two previous holes drilled up dip gave an initial indication of a potentially new discovery. The Company will continue drilling below hole WZ-18-166 to test mineralization down dip. The strike length of the Sugar Zone Mine and on strike deposits now extends to 5 kilometres.





Middle Zone infill drilling has returned a high grade intersection below the current Indicated Resource outline on the north side of the deposit. Hole WZ-18-149 returned 6.15 g/t over 6.17 metres, including 29.40 g/t over 0.73 metres. As positive infill drilling continues, the Company expects overall grade of the Middle Zone to improve.





Infill drilling below the Sugar Zone North Ramp continues to return positive high grade results. Hole SZ-18-253W returned 12.89 g/t over 2.28 metres, including 29.96 g/t over 0.98 metres. The Company expects to upgrade Inferred to Indicated Mineral Resources in this area as infill drilling is completed.





Definition drilling, accessible through the underground workings of the Sugar Zone, is ongoing and returned high grade sections in the Upper Zone area of the Sugar Zone, including hole S095-18-025, which returned 23.64 g/t over 2.28 metres. The Upper Zone is a near surface zone of mineralization parallel to existing mine workings. The Company will target this easily accessible area for early mining.





The Company plans to release an updated National Instrument (“NI”) 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate in Q4 2018, which will incorporate drilling completed to October 31, 2018, including:

• Upgrade of Mineral Resources at the Sugar Zone from Inferred to Indicated, including below the Sugar Zone North Ramp to 1,000 metres.

• Upgrade of Mineral Resources at the Middle Zone from Inferred to Indicated above 800 metres and the expansion of high grade zones below the current outline of Indicated Mineral Resources.

• Addition of the recently discovered Footwall Zone.

• Initial resource estimate at the Wolf Zone.





Drilling at high priority targets, like the Eagle Zone to the west and the Highway Zone at the south end of the property, is expected in early August. The Company is waiting on final exploration permitting to start drilling these targets.





The Company also announces conversion of warrants expiring July 20th, 2018 is now complete. Approximately 7.1 million warrants were converted at a price of $0.35 per share, providing approximately $2.5 million in cash that will be used to fund further exploration. No further warrant conversion is expected in the near term.

Mr. Stephen G. Roman, President and CEO of Harte Gold stated, “Our focus with the ongoing drilling for 2018 is to improve grade, add mineable resources and increase overall gold inventory at the Sugar Zone Project. We have been successful to-date on all fronts and look forward to compiling our next resource statement for year end.”

Mr. George A. Flach, P. Geo., commented “The discovery of the Fox Zone mineralization could be significant. The drill hole considered to be the discovery hole for the Middle Zone first cut 0.69 g/t over 1.2 metres and was considered worth following down dip. The Fox Zone, like the Wolf and Middle Zones, has a wider alteration package, recognized as having potential for a significant new discovery.”

Near Mine Exploration

Near mine drilling is focused on high impact areas (see illustration below) to add potential resource to the mine plan and improve overall modelled grade, including:

Drilling from underground at the Upper Zone and Footwall Zone areas of the Sugar Zone, improving definition and increasing Mineral Resources. Infill drilling at the Sugar Zone including below the Sugar Zone North Ramp, an area where Inferred Mineral Resources were not incorporated into the mine plan of the PEA. Footwall Zone area at the Middle Zone, potentially adding ounces to the mine plan. Infill drilling at the Middle Zone to improve modelled grade. Expansion of mineralization at near mine targets like the Wolf and Fox Zones, to be incorporated into future mine planning.

Latest assays have been positive and continue to demonstrate continuity and grades along an increasing area both on strike and down dip. Selected assays are summarized in the following tables:

Sugar Zone Infill – Below the Indicated Mineral Resources Outline

Hole # From To Grade (g/t) Width (m) SZ-18-247W2 883.38 884.78 10.47 1.40 SZ-18-253W 732.03 734.31 12.89 2.28 including 733.33 734.31 29.96 0.98

Sugar Zone – Upper Zone (“UZ”)

Hole # From To Grade (g/t) Width (m) S095-18-007 26.50 27.90 17.94 1.40 S095-18-014 37.61 39.20 19.47 1.59 S140-18-025 27.07 29.35 23.64 2.28

Sugar Zone – Footwall Zone (“FZ”)

Hole # From To Grade (g/t) Width (m) S140-18-036 30.91 32.34 10.98 1.43 S140-18-042 19.10 20.68 10.75 1.58

Middle Zone Infill

Hole # From To Grade (g/t) Width (m) WZ-18-128 639.38 641.61 18.65 2.23 WZ-18-149 1029.37 1035.54 6.15 6.17 including 1030.37 1031.1 29.40 0.73

Wolf Zone

Hole # From To Grade (g/t) Width (m) WZ-18-170 864.34 875.00 3.83 10.66 including 864.34 871.25 5.41 6.91 including 864.34 867.00 11.88 2.66

Fox Zone

Hole # From To Grade (g/t) Width (m) WZ-18-165 372.97 374.42 0.32 1.45 WZ-18-166 441.90 445.20 1.59 3.30

Core intersection lengths in the tables above approximate 80% true width, assay results are uncut, fire assay with metallic screen on samples >10 g/t

Downhole IP Survey

Abitibi Geophysics (“Abitibi”) was commissioned by the Company to complete a four hole downhole IP survey in the Middle-Wolf Zone area with the intent of identifying additional mineralized structures in the area.

The holes surveyed by Abitibi were 500 to 1,000 metres below surface and will assist in outlining structures in a 400 meter radius from the probe point. A report of the results is expected in two weeks. If successful, it is the Company’s intention to use this tool to identify additional drill targets on the Sugar Zone Property.

QA/QC Statement

The Company has implemented a quality assurance and control (“QA/QC”) program to ensure sampling and analysis of mine and exploration work is conducted in accordance with industry standards. Drill core is sawn in half with one half of the core shipped to Actlabs Laboratories located in Thunder Bay, ON, while the other half is retained at the Company’s core facilities in White River, ON, for future verification. Certified reference standards and blanks are inserted into the sample stream on a regular interval basis and monitored as part of the QA/QC program. Gold analysis is performed by fire assay using atomic absorption, gravimetric or pulp metallic finish. The Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared in compliance with NI 43-101 guidelines. Robert Kusins, P. Geo., Harte Gold’s Senior Mineral Resource geologist, is the Company’s Qualified Person and has prepared, supervised the preparation, or approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Harte Gold Corp.

Harte Gold Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of its 100% owned Sugar Zone Property where it completed a 70,000 tonne Advanced Exploration Bulk Sample, mined 30,000 tonnes under its Phase I Commercial Production Permit and permitted and built an 800 tonne per day processing plant. The Sugar Zone Property is located 80 kilometres east of the Hemlo Gold Camp. Using a 3 g/t Au cut-off, the Mineral Resource Estimate dated February 15, 2018 contains an Indicated Mineral Resource Estimate of 2,607,000 tonnes grading 8.52 g/t for 714,200 ounces of contained gold and an Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 3,590,000 tonnes, grading 6.59 g/t for 760,800 ounces of contained gold. Harte Gold also holds the Stoughton-Abitibi property located on the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone, east of Timmins, Ontario, and adjacent to the Holloway Gold Mine.

