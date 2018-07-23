Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Dynasty Gold’s Thundercloud Project Showcase in 3rd China Gold Congress in Beijing

23.07.2018  |  FSCwire

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSX-V: DYG) (FWB: D5G) (OTC: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's Thundercloud project (a 100% earn-in property in the Wabigoon greenstone gold belt in NW Ontario) has been selected to be showcased in the 3rd China Gold Congress in Beijing. This 3-day event has been organized by both the World Gold Council and China Gold Association and will be held in China National Convention Center in Beijing during July 24-26, 2018.

“We are very pleased that our project has been chosen for this global mining event, as it demonstrates the richness of minerals and long history of gold exploration in NW Ontario,” stated Ivy Chong, Dynasty Gold's President and CEO. This opportunity provides the company excellent exposure at a world mining event that will attract publicity and attention. The Thundercloud project information has been posted on the organizer's website.

About Thundercloud

The Thundercloud Property is located in the central Wabigoon greenstone belt in Western Ontario, 47 kilometres southwest of Dryden. The geological setting is comparable to the Abitibi belt in Eastern Ontario but Thundercloud is much less explored. The belt contains numerous gold showings, several deposits and high grade historic past producers including the Big Master Mine (1902-1943) and the Laurentian Mine (1906-1909). Exploration results to date indicate excellent potential to define bulk-tonnage orogenic gold mineralization with high grade potential.  Close to 30 M oz of gold has been discovered in the area in recent years.  Several large-scale mining operations are nearby.

About Dynasty Gold Corp.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America.  For more information on the Company and its projects, please refer to the website www.dynastygoldcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF

Dynasty Gold Corp.

“Ivy Chong”

_________________________________

Ivy Chong, President & CEO

For additional information please contact:

Vancouver Office:

Ivy Chong

Phone: 604.633.2100. Email: ichong@dynastygoldcorp.com

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





To view the original release, please click here



Source: Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSX Venture:DYG, OTC Pink:DGDCF, FWB:D5G)

To follow Dynasty Gold Corp. on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.


Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. https://www.fscwire.com

 
 

Copyright © 2018 FSCwire






