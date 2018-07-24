Investigator Resources Ltd (ASX:IVR) Breakthrough Technology Upgrades Maslins IOCG Target

Adelaide, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Investigator Resources Ltd. (ASX:IVR) is pleased to announce that a 24km long traverse of six MT stations was recently completed with positive results at the Maslins copper-gold target. The target is located 50km south of Carrapateena within the OD Belt of iron oxide copper gold ("IOCG") deposits (see Figure 1A in link below).- Prospective gravity target in deposit-rich Olympic Dam ("OD") Belt further enhanced by Magneto-Telluric (MT) traverse contracted by Investigator;- Underlying conductive "MT flare" similar to recently-recognised signature at Olympic Dam;- Maslins IOCG target extends 6km along prospective structure at intersection with MT flare;- Partner sought to drill test the high-priority target.A signature flare of MT conductivity was recognised by researchers in 2006 under the giant Olympic Dam IOCG deposit (see Figure 1B in link below). This has since gained wide acceptance as representing the conduit for metal-rich fluids that formed the deposit. Offering a breakthrough targeting technique to revitalise mineral discoveries, a Federal Government MT ("AusLAMP") survey was rolled out nationally from 2015.The Maslins target was secured under a 100% IVR-held tenement EL 5705 (see Figure 2 in link below) after the AusLAMP survey highlighted the under-explored southern extension of the OD Belt. The federal agency Geoscience Australia had previously nominated the Maslins gravity anomaly as an IOCG target on other grounds in 2010. Investigator modelled Maslins as also having the right density for a prospective IOCG target (see Figure 3 in link below; IVR ASX release 15 February 2016) with a conceptual target size between Carrapateena and Olympic Dam and with a depth range and shape likely to be amenable to modern bulk underground mining.The coarse AusLAMP data indicated that a deep MT conductivity flare projected upwards towards the Maslins target. Investigator undertook a closer-spaced MT traverse for which modelling by a consultant geophysicist confirmed the upper extension of the conductive flare into the fault abutting the Maslins target (see Figure 4 in link below). The Maslins MT flare has similar size, shape and conductivity to the OD flare. Investigator Resources Ltd. Managing Director John Anderson said "These exciting results, confirming the MT hotspot under our Maslins target, gives Investigator a front position for a new generation of potential copper-gold discoveries in South Australia. The MT targeting tool recently developed by local research now enables revitalised 3D exploration. With this breakthrough technology in high demand, the planned survey was delayed several months. We now have the data that are interpreted to show the Maslins target is upgraded by a prospective MT vector similar to the signature at Olympic Dam.""Modelled to be slightly deeper than Carrapateena - the last IOCG discovery in 2005, Investigator is seeking avenues to drill the high-priority Maslins target as soon as possible." Mr Anderson added.The Investigator Resources' results precede a wider government survey infilling the MT coverage in the Carrapateena district (see Figures 1A & 2 in link below). The government data is not expected to be available until later in 2018.To view figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/9W3WR56J





Investigator Resources Ltd. (ASX:IVR) is a metals explorer with a focus on the opportunities for greenfields silver-lead, copper-gold and other metal discoveries in South Australia.



The Company's priority is progressing the development pathway for the Paris silver project with the preparation of a pre-feasibility study. The Paris Mineral Resource Estimate is 9.3Mt @ 139g/t silver and 0.6% lead, comprising 42Moz of contained silver and 55kt of contained lead, at a 50g/t silver cut-off. The resource has been categorised with an Indicated Resource estimate of 4.3Mt @ 163g/t silver and 0.6% lead for 23Moz contained silver and 26kt contained lead, and an Inferred Resource: 5.0Mt @ 119g/t silver and 0.6% lead for 19Moz contained silver and 29kt contained lead.



The Company has applied an innovative strategy that has developed multiple ideas and targets giving Investigator first-mover status. These include: the Paris silver discovery; recognition of other epithermal fields and the associated potential for porphyry copper-gold of Olympic Dam age; extending the ideas developed at Paris-Nankivel and using breakthrough government Magneto-Telluric surveying to rejuvenate targeting with the Maslins IOCG target as the next priority drill target.





