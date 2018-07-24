Hastings Technology Metals Ltd: June 2018 Quarterly Activities Report

Sydney - Hastings Technology Metals Ltd. (ASX:HAS) provides the Company's June 2018 Quarterly Report.- Environmental Review Document (ERD) for Yangibana Project submitted to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of Western Australia- Infill drilling programme at Bald Hill and Fraser's nearing completion providing samples for additional pilot plant tests- Geotechnical drilling programme commences at Yangibana, Yangibana West, Auer and Auer North to establish additional reserves- Infill and extension drilling commences at Auer and Auer North seeking additional resources and reserves- Commencement of preliminary and early works on site- Project financing discussions continue to progressTo view the full report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/7PVI0I05





About Hastings Technology Metals Ltd:



Hastings Technology Metals Ltd. (ASX:HAS) is currently developing a rare earths mine and processing plant at Yangibana in the Gascoyne Region of Western Australia. The processing plant is anticipated to commence production of MREC in late 2019. Hastings has completed both beneficiation and hydrometallurgy pilot plants, in the process producing MREC samples which are high in neodymium and praseodymium content. These are critical materials for the production of permanent magnets and other technology applications. The MREC will be capable of being further separated and refined to produce a number of individual rare earth oxides outside of Australia. Hastings estimates an annual production quantity of 15,000 tonnes of MREC which it will sell to offtake partners globally.







Contact:



